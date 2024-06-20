Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited
Annual Report 2024
About us
Highlights
Portfolio overview
The Strategic report includes an overview of our strategy and business model, the principal risks we face and information about our performance. It also details our approach to ESG, stakeholder engagement and our voluntary first reporting under the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework.
The Governance report contains details about the
activities of the Board and its committees during the year.
Our financial statements include: the independent auditor's report; financial statements which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB, the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the Association of Investment Companies (the AIC SORP) and the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008 (as amended); and related commentary and notes to the financial statements.
Directors and general information
Glossary of capitalised defined terms
Alternative performance measures (APMs)
Investment policy
Cautionary statement
Cover and inside front cover: Suwałki Transmitter, Krzemianucha, Poland.
About us
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is
- sector-focused,specialist owner and operator of assets in one of the fastest growing infrastructure sectors.
The Company's Core Plus investment approach is focused on generating long-term value and growth by leveraging the Investment Manager's sector expertise and operational experience. We have built a diversified portfolio of assets with high growth potential, investing in data centres, telecommunications towers and fibre-optic networks across Europe and in North America. The Company seeks to generate an attractive total return of at least 9% per annum over the longer term.
The Investment Manager's strategy is to increase net asset value for investors through buying high-quality Digital Infrastructure platforms, building additional asset capacity and growing
the revenues and cash flows of those assets through active management.
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited Annual Report 2024
Highlights: the strength of the portfolio underpins good performance
£920.7m
Net asset value (NAV) (2023: £875.7m)
9.3%
Total return for the period on ex-dividend opening NAV (2023: 10.0%)
4.2p
Dividend in respect of the financial year
(2023: 4.0p)
120.1p
NAV per ordinary share (2023: 113.4p)
32.8%
NAV total return since inception, assuming dividends reinvested (2023 21.1%)
7.2%
Portfolio company EBITDA growth over that of the prior comparable period, earned on 7.9% revenue growth over the prior comparable period
€190.5m
Enterprise value on acquisition of Speed Fibre completed
in October 2023
Telecom masts at Croghan Hill, County Kilkenny, Ireland.
1.6x
Dividend covered by adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)1. Dividend covered 4.4x by aggregate EBITDA
1See calculation and discussion on page 21.
The Company uses alternative performance measures (APMs) in addition to IFRS measures to assess and describe its performance. Further information on the APMs used in this document and how they are calculated is given on page 105.
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited Annual Report 2024
Bolt-on acquisitions completed in the year underlining the delivery of the Buy, Build & Grow model. Emitel acquired the Polish telecom tower business of American Tower Corporation; CRA acquired Cloud4com, a leading Czech cloud provider, and two smaller businesses
Portfolio overview
Portfolio companies
Emitel
České Radiokomunikace (CRA)
Acquired November 2022
Acquired April 2021
Multi-asset platform
Multi-asset platform
Poland
Czech Republic
Speed Fibre
Acquired October 2023 Fibre infrastructure platform Ireland
Hudson Interxchange (Hudson) Acquired January 2022 Interconnect data centre
New York
Norkring
Acquired January 2024 Broadcast and colocation services Belgium
Diversified portfolio asset mix
18.3 MW
9
of data centre power capacity
data centres
1,303
6,276
15
77
telecommunications towers
microwave connections
multiplexers1
broadcast towers2
10,813 km
ca.89,520
1Of which nine are leased.
of fibre-optic network3
active IoT sensors
2Of which seventeen are leased.
3Some owned and some leased.
Diversified portfolio client base, including:
Vodafone
T-Mobile
O2
Three
Orange
AT&T
Verizon
Amazon
Digital Realty
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited Annual Report 2024
Strategic report
"The Company achieved a good
performance, underpinned by
the strength of the portfolio that
we have constructed."
Shonaid Jemmett-Page
Chairman
Who we are and what we do Our business model
Creating value through our investment strategy Chairman's statement
Financial KPIs Non-financial measures Investment Manager's report Review of portfolio companies Pipeline
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) Section 172 statement
Stakeholder engagement Risk management
Principal risks and uncertainties
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
Longer term viability statement
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited Annual Report 2024
Skrzyczne Television Tower,
Szczyrk, Poland.
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited Annual Report 2024
Who we are and what we do
We have constructed a portfolio of high-quality Digital Infrastructure platforms with the ability to expand these further through incremental capex and bolt-on acquisitions.
The Investment Manager has a large, sector specialist team composed of senior industry operating executives and private capital professionals with deep expertise in the sector. Its strategy focuses on Core Plus assets
(see page 9) and is designed to grow NAV for investors through buying high-quality Digital Infrastructure assets, building additional infrastructure and growing the revenues and cash flows of those assets through active management under a Buy, Build & Grow model.
Digital Infrastructure enables modern communication networks, which have assumed
a central place in the day-to-day activities
of society, government and business. It is
commonly described as consisting of the
communications towers, data centres,
#1
Emitel
Poland
The leading independent broadcasting and telecommunications infrastructure operator in Poland, providing access to TV and radio signal for nearly the entire population.
Read more on pages 24 and 25.
#2
#3
#4
CRA
Speed Fibre
Hudson
Czech Republic
Ireland
New York
The leading independent
A leading open access
An interconnect data
Digital Infrastructure
backbone fibre network
centre operating in the
platform in the Czech
provider in Ireland with
most interconnected
Republic, holding the
fibre and wireless backhaul
facility in one of the most
national broadcast
across the country as well
interconnected cities on
licence and developing a
as providing connection
the planet.
significant data centre and
and services to business
cloud services presence.
and retail customers.
Read more on pages 26 and 27.
Read more on pages 28 and 29.
Read more on page 30.
#5
Norkring
Belgium
A provider of broadcast, colocation and site hosting services, with
25 communications and broadcast towers located across the Flemish region of Belgium and Brussels.
Read more on page 31.
fibre-optic networks and Internet of Things (IoT)
sensors that constitute the physical layer of
the internet. In many cases, these assets can
be shared by customers, potentially resulting
in greater coverage and higher profits for
operators. Contracts are typically long term,
benefit from inflation escalators and are often
with blue-chip counterparties.
Digital Infrastructure has been estimated by McKinsey Global Institute as being one of the top three categories of infrastructure capital spending globally. It benefits from growth rates above those of the economy as a whole.
The Company focuses on growth platforms in the middle market. It has assembled a well-diversified portfolio including 1,380 communications towers, 10,813km of fibre-optic network, IoT networks and nine data centres. This broadly diversified base of assets is held through five portfolio companies.
Geographic context
#3
#2
#1
#4
#5
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited Annual Report 2024
Who we are and what we do
Our investments
A diversified portfolio
%
4
5
1
3
2
Revenue by segment*
%
1. Digital broadcast infrastructure
46.0
2. Mobile towers
13.1
3. Backbone fibre-optic networks
30.4
4. Data centres and cloud
10.1
5. Internet of Things/Smart City
0.4
Total
100.0
*Pro forma for the year including Speed Fibre and Norkring
Digital broadcast infrastructure Broadcast antennas are placed on towers, which are typically very tall and owned by the Company, for the purposes of broadcasting content from content originators, through a multiplexer which sorts and prepares the signal, to homes and businesses equipped with aerial receptors.
Mobile towers
Communications towers - cellular-enabledmobile device sites where antennas and electronic communications equipment are placed, typically on a radio mast, tower, or other raised structure.
Distributed antenna systems (DAS) - where a network of antennas connected to a common source is distributed throughout a building or an area to improve network performance.
Data centres
Physical facilities that enterprises and specialist cloud providers use to run their business-critical applications and store data. These are now fundamental to almost every industry around the world and are an enabler for all current digital communications. They are also vital for technology evolution such as artificial intelligence and 5G.
Cloud computing
Cloud computing is the outsourced on-demand delivery of computing power and associated services over the internet to offer faster innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale.
Internet of Things (IoT)
Networks of sensors that monitor and manage utility networks, such as water.
Backbone fibre-optic networks
The medium and technology associated with the transmission of information as light pulses along a glass or plastic strand or fibre.
-
fibre-opticnetwork is used for long-distance and high-performance data networking.
It is also commonly used in telecommunication services such as the internet, television
and telephones.
Fibre-optic networks consist of four main elements: subsea cables, cross-border hubs, metro-local loops and last mile/access.
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited Annual Report 2024
Our business model
The Company invests under a Buy, Build & Grow model, with a strong capital discipline.
The Company seeks to acquire cash-generative platforms (generally of medium size) and
then to expand and improve them. This is made possible by the team. The Investment Manager is one of the most experienced and well resourced Digital Infrastructure investment teams in the market.
Buy, Build & Grow Mid-market focus
With an emphasis on applying growth capital to boost the internal rate of return (IRR) and multiple on invested capital.
Disciplined buying
Emphasis on disciplined buying (below average blended entry multiples) and operational improvements.
Balanced senior team
Seasoned industry executives alongside experienced private equity and corporate professionals, all with deep sector experience.
Sourcing investment opportunities
Proven ability to source proprietary investment opportunities.
Sustainability
Fully integrated into investment process.
The Company principally invests in operating Digital Infrastructure assets, mainly focusing on data centres, mobile telecommunications/broadcast towers and fibre-optic network assets, in Europe and North America.
Build value in the medium and longer term Diversification
Secure greater portfolio diversification through geographical spread and balanced sub-sector allocation.
Specialist experience
Specialist experience across mobile towers, data centres and fibre: the core building blocks of the internet.
Operational improvements Continuously producing tangible and measurable operational improvements led by in-housesector specialists.
Our focus on sustainability Collectively, sorting, processing and moving data around the world currently accounts for more than 3% of global electricity consumption.
The Company recognises the need to:
- reduce the carbon footprint of the digital economy, with special focus on:
- enabling efficient network design, e.g. supporting the integration of 5G and broadcast;
- integrating renewable energy where possible; and
- energy efficiency at the network component level e.g. more efficient data centres.
- reduce the carbon footprint of society, through enhanced communications and connectivity, such as the application of technologies to develop more sustainable cities.
- better connect underserved businesses and households to the digital economy, supporting enhanced opportunity and economic activity.
Market growth
The Digital Infrastructure market is forecast to grow strongly over the coming decade.
Volume of data/information created, captured, copied, and consumed worldwide from 2010 to 2025 (actual and forecast).
2025 181
2024 147
2023 120
2022 97
2021 79
2020 64.2
2019 41
2018 33
2017 26
2016 18
2015 15.5
2014 12.5
2013 9
2012 6.5
2011 5
2010 2
Zettabytes
Source: Statista 2023
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited Annual Report 2024
