Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Ltd - invests in digital infrastructure assets - Confirms it has completed the acquisition of Norkring Belgie NV for EUR6.2 million from shareholders Telenor Communication II AS and Participatiemaatschappij Vlaanderen NV. Norkring operates 25 communication and broadcast towers in Belgium. The acquisition was announced back in November. It completed after receiving Belgian foreign direct investment approval.

Current stock price: 75.55 pence, down 0.5% in London on Tuesday morning

12-month change: down 9.0%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

