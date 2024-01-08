(Alliance News) - Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Ltd on Monday said its Czech portfolio company Ceske Radiokomunikace AS has completed its acquisition of cloud services and data centre businesses, Cloud4com and DC Luzice.

Cordiant is a Guernsey-based investment firm focused on digital infrastructure assets.

Cloud4com was bought for CZK870 million, around GBP30.5 million, with a further amount payable of up to CZK485 million, depending on Cloud4com's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for 2024. It is expected to generate CZK155 million in revenue for 2023.

DC Luzice was purchased for around CZK130 million.

Both companies have been bought off Aricoma AS, a Czech end-to-end services and IT solutions provider for the public sector.

Additionally, Cordiant announced Ceske Radiokomunikace has agreed to buy Prague Gigital TV for an "nominal sum".

"The acquisition brings with it valuable broadcasting spectrum and doubles CRA's current television broadcast capacity in the Prague region. It provides additional space for the further development and roll out of innovative TV services," Cordiant said.

Shares in Cordiant were down 0.5% at 75.60 pence each in London on Monday morning.

