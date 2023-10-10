Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Ltd - Digital infrastructure investor - Says its acquisition of Speed Fibre DAC has been cleared under the United Kingdom's National Security and Investment Act 2021. This clearance was required because an element of Speed Fibre's network extends into Northern Ireland. The transaction is now expected to close later this month.

In August, Cordiant has agreed to buy Speed Fibre from the Irish Infrastructure Fund for an enterprise value of EUR190.5 million. Speed Fibre operates 5,400 kilometres of owned and leased broadband fibre and wireless backhaul across Ireland. Wireless backhaul uses wireless communications to connect wired data networks.

Current stock price: 65.57 pence

12-month change: down 29%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

