Cordiant Digital's portfolio Emitel signs deal with Polish broadcaster

(Alliance News) - Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Ltd on Tuesday said that its Polish portfolio company, Emitel SA, has signed a deal with a public broadcaster for an expansion of its channels' transmissions through a new, sixth digital television multiplex.

Cordiant Digital is a Guernsey-based investor in core digital infrastructure, with a portfolio focused on data centres, telecommunications towers and fibre networks in the UK, EEA and the US. Emitel is a terrestrial TV and radio broadcast infrastructure operator in Warsaw, Poland.

Cordiant said that Emitel has signed a deal with Telewizja Polska SA, a Polish public broadcaster, to expand its service offerings for broadcasters.

According to the terms of the agreement, MUX-6 will be the second digital terrestrial television multiplex operated by Emitel exclusively for Telewizja Polska, the other being MUX-3.

The extra broadcast capacity provided by MUX-6 enables Telewizja Polska to increase the number of channels it offers and allows the media market to use existing MUX-1 and MUX-8 capacity for additional new channels in Poland. MUX-6 will facilitate the transmission of at least seven Telewizja Polska channels.

"We are delighted that Telewizja Polska has decided to co-operate with Emitel to expand its programme offer to viewers. Terrestrial television is extremely popular in Poland and Emitel recently completed the change of broadcasting technology to a more efficient DVB-T2/HEVC standard which has created the opportunity to improve the quality of services and to provide capacity for the launch of new TV channels," said Emitel Chief Sales Officer Maciej Staszak.

Cordiant Digital shares were trading 0.8% higher at 90.76 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.