Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CORD   GG00BMC7TM77

CORDIANT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

(CORD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:46:53 2023-02-21 am EST
90.76 GBX   +0.84%
04:50aCordiant Digital's portfolio Emitel signs deal with Polish broadcaster
AN
02/09Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Reports Nine-month EBITDA, Revenue Growth
MT
02/09Cordiant Digital optimistic of progress on portfolio revenue rise
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cordiant Digital's portfolio Emitel signs deal with Polish broadcaster

02/21/2023 | 04:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Ltd on Tuesday said that its Polish portfolio company, Emitel SA, has signed a deal with a public broadcaster for an expansion of its channels' transmissions through a new, sixth digital television multiplex.

Cordiant Digital is a Guernsey-based investor in core digital infrastructure, with a portfolio focused on data centres, telecommunications towers and fibre networks in the UK, EEA and the US. Emitel is a terrestrial TV and radio broadcast infrastructure operator in Warsaw, Poland.

Cordiant said that Emitel has signed a deal with Telewizja Polska SA, a Polish public broadcaster, to expand its service offerings for broadcasters.

According to the terms of the agreement, MUX-6 will be the second digital terrestrial television multiplex operated by Emitel exclusively for Telewizja Polska, the other being MUX-3.

The extra broadcast capacity provided by MUX-6 enables Telewizja Polska to increase the number of channels it offers and allows the media market to use existing MUX-1 and MUX-8 capacity for additional new channels in Poland. MUX-6 will facilitate the transmission of at least seven Telewizja Polska channels.

"We are delighted that Telewizja Polska has decided to co-operate with Emitel to expand its programme offer to viewers. Terrestrial television is extremely popular in Poland and Emitel recently completed the change of broadcasting technology to a more efficient DVB-T2/HEVC standard which has created the opportunity to improve the quality of services and to provide capacity for the launch of new TV channels," said Emitel Chief Sales Officer Maciej Staszak.

Cordiant Digital shares were trading 0.8% higher at 90.76 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CORDIANT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
04:50aCordiant Digital's portfolio Emitel signs deal with Polish broadcaster
AN
02/09Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Reports Nine-month EBITDA, Revenue Growth
MT
02/09Cordiant Digital optimistic of progress on portfolio revenue rise
AN
01/03Cordiant Digital Infrastructure reveals long-term vision for digital connectivity
AQ
2022IN BRIEF: Cordiant Digital Chair buys GBP600,000 worth of shares
AN
2022Cordiant Digital net asset value rises as touts Emitel acquisition
AN
2022Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Reports Higher Fiscal H1 Profit Despite Volatile Econom..
MT
2022Earnings Flash (CORD.L) CORDIANT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP1.4M
MT
2022Earnings Flash (CORD.L) CORDIANT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX2.72
MT
2022Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year to Marc..
CI
More news
Chart CORDIANT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORDIANT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 90,00 GBX
Average target price 131,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
Managers and Directors
Shonaid Christina Ross Jemmett-Page Chairman
Siân Hill Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon David Pitcher Non-Executive Director
Marten Pieters Non-Executive Director
David Charles Bonar Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORDIANT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED6.64%838
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION6.55%10 457
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.12.57%5 575
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-0.97%3 943
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.49%3 899
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.77%3 836