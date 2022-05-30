Log in
    P8A   SG2E64980112

CORDLIFE GROUP LIMITED

(P8A)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05/30 04:46:01 am EDT
0.3500 SGD    0.00%
05/26CORDLIFE : Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 29 April 2022
PU
04/29Cordlife Group Limited Approves Final Tax Exempt (1-Tier) Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2021
CI
04/26CORDLIFE : Response to Questions from SIAS relating to the Company's FY2021 Annual Report
PU
Cordlife : Annual Reports and Related Documents

05/30/2022 | 07:09am EDT
Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast May 30, 2022 18:52
Status New
Report Type Sustainability Report
Announcement Reference SG220530OTHRD5EE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Poh Lan
Designation Executive Director and Group CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attached Sustainability Report 2021.
Additional Details
Period Ended 31/12/2021

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,433,773 bytes)


Disclaimer

Cordlife Group Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 11:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 89,4 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 538
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart CORDLIFE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cordlife Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORDLIFE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Poh Lan Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Yong Choo Group Chief Financial Officer
Wai Leung Wong Independent Chairman
Huiying Tan Business Unit Director-Diagnostics
Hwee Tiong Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORDLIFE GROUP LIMITED-12.50%65
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-4.95%128 574
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-16.10%63 692
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-17.93%23 905
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY33.33%20 079
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-0.98%17 762