Cordoba Minerals : Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, September 25, 2020: Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV:CDB; OTCQB:CDBMF) ('Cordoba' or the 'Company') announces today that at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on September 25, 2020, all Directors nominated as listed in the Management Information Circular dated August 7, 2020 were re-elected. Shareholders voted to set the number of Directors at six (6) for the ensuing year.

The detailed results are as follows:

Director Votes

For % Votes

Withheld % Eric Finlayson 721,858,293 99.48% 3,785,889 0.52% Govind Friedland 719,314,018 99.13% 6,330,164 0.87% William (Bill) Orchow 724,488,518 99.84% 1,155,664 0.16% Huaisheng Peng 722,031,168 99.50% 3,613,014 0.50% Gibson Pierce 724,489,018 99.84% 1,115,164 0.16% Luis Valencia González 720,039,018 99.23% 5,605,164 0.77%

Cordoba reports that shareholders voted in favour of the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Shareholders have also approved certain amendments to the Company's stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated August 7, 2020.

In addition, Cordoba reports that shareholders voted in favour of a special resolution to approve the consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of one post-consolidation share for every thirty pre-consolidation shares, as determined by the board of directors of the Company at its sole discretion and as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated August 7, 2020. The ability of the board of directors of the Company to proceed with the consolidation remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Company will announce by news release should it decide to proceed with the consolidation.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran Deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Eric Finlayson, President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contact

Evan Young +1- 604-689-8765

info@cordobamineralscorp.com

