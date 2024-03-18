Copper-Gold Developer with District-Scale Exploration Potential
March 2024
TSX-V: CDB │ OTCQB: CDBMF
TSXV:CDB │ OTCQB:CDBMF
Cautionary Statement
These presentation slides (the "Slides") do not comprise a prospectus or other form of offering document relating to Cordoba Minerals Corp. ("the Company"), and do not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company or any other company and should not be relied on in connection with a decision to purchase or subscribe for any such securities. The Slides and the accompanying presentation do not constitute a recommendation regarding any decision to sell or purchase securities of the Company or any other company. Your attention is drawn to the risk factors set out below.
This presentation contains forward-looking information including, but not limited to, results of the FS, resource estimates and EIA; the future joint venture relationship with JCHX and the receipt of any remaining funds under the Strategic Framework Agreement between JCHX and Cordoba; project milestones and anticipated development of the Alacran Project; results of the Alacran FS; growth profile; timing and positive decision to proceed with a development decision, construction and operation of a mineral project at Alacran; potential at Perseverance and results of upcoming work programs on the property, including timing and results of Typhoon survey, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs; potential for additional mineralization on Alacran and surrounding exploration ground; discovery of a porphyry system at Perseverance; geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and increased interest for Cordoba under the Perseverance option earn-in; results of metallurgical test work and potential metal recoveries, potential mineral recovery processes, project optimizations; exploration plans, and targets and other related matters. Forward-looking information address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company's current projects are at an early stage and all estimates and projections are based on limited, and possibly incomplete data. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in this presentation. No representation or prediction is intended as to the results of future work, nor can there be any guarantee that estimates and projections herein will be sustained in future work or that the projects will otherwise prove to be economic.
Forward-looking information are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. Such assumptions and estimates include, but are not limited to, assumptions with respect to the status of community relations and the security situation on site and in Colombia; general business and economic conditions; continuity of drilling programs; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; relationships with strategic partners and significant shareholders; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; currency fluctuations.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements as a result of assumptions and risks related to the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a deterioration of security on site or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or the ability to productively work on site; actual exploration results; interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future metal prices; availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions; uninsured risks, regulatory changes and changes to laws and government policy; delays or inability to receive required approvals; and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable law.
This presentation also contains references to estimates of Mineral Resources and Reserves. The estimation of Mineral Resources and Reserves involve subjective judgments about many relevant factors. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation (including estimated future production from the Company's projects, the anticipated tonnages and grades that will be mined and the estimated level of recovery that will be realized), which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Reserves may have to be re-estimated based on changes to prevailing factors and assumptions used in the calculation, including costs, recovery rates, metal pricing and other factors.
Cordoba will file a Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Cordoba's website at www.cordobaminerals.com within 45 days of the issuance of the FS News Release on December 18, 2023. This technical report includes relevant information regarding the effective date and the assumptions, parameters and methods of the Mineral Resources and Reserve estimates on the Alacran Project cited in this presentation, as well as information regarding data verification, exploration procedures and other matters relevant to the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this presentation in respect of the Alacran Project.
The technical information in this presentation pertaining to the Alacran Project has been reviewed and verified by Mark Gibson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101. Mr. Gibson is the Chief Operating Officer of Cordoba, and is not considered independent under NI 43-101.
The technical information in this presentation pertaining to the Perseverance Project has been reviewed and verified by Charles N. Forster, P.Geo., a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101. Mr. Forster is a consultant for Perseverance Project at Cordoba, and is not considered independent under NI 43-101.
All dollar amounts are in US$, unless otherwise stated.
TSX-V: CDB │ OTCQB: CDBMF
Exploring in Two Highly Prospective Porphyry Copper Belts
Cordoba Minerals Corp.
- Management team has a demonstrated track record of discovery
- Strong financial and technical support from cornerstone investors (Ivanhoe Electric/Robert Friedland - 62.79% and JCHX - 19.81%)
- Colombia and Arizona are both under-explored and highly prospective
- Publicly listed on TSXV and OTCQB
Alacran Project - Development Phase Underway
- 2023 Feasibility Study with an after-tax NPV8% of $360 million and an IRR of 23.8% with a 3-year payback period1
- 50-50jointly ownership with JCHX
- Detailed engineering to begin in Q1 2024, mine construction is expected in H2 2024 with commercial production expected in Q3 2026
Perseverance Project
- A TyphoonTM IP-resistivity survey is anticipated
- Vested a 51% interest in the Project in March 2022
Perseverance
Copper Exploration Project
Arizona, USA
Alacran Project
Copper-Gold-Silver Development Project
Córdoba, Colombia
1. Refer to Alacran Project FS News Release dated Dec 18, 2023 on SEDAR+ at
Copper-Gold Developer with District-Scale Exploration Potential
www.sedarplus.com
TSX-V: CDB │ OTCQB: CDBMF
Capital Markets Profile
Clean Capital Structure1
Tickers
TSXV: CDB
OTCQB: CDBMF
Basic Shares Outstanding2
89.8M
Warrants3
1.5M
Options, RSU's & DSU's4
3.3M
Fully-Diluted Shares Outstanding
94.6M
Share Price (March 18, 2024)
C$0.4
Market Capitalization5
C$35M
- Numbers are subject to rounding.
- As at December 31, 2023.
- 1.5 million warrants outstanding, which are exercisable into 1.5 million common shares at exercise prices of C$0.77.
- 2 million options, with exercise prices ranging from C$0.53 to C$14.45 per share, and 0.9 million RSU's and 0.4 million DSU's.
- As at March 18, 2024.
Share Price and Volume
(Last 12 Months)
Tightly Held Share Ownership2
Retail & Other (16.91%)
Management & Directors (0.3%)
Institutions (0.19%)
Ivanhoe Electric Inc.
(62.79%)
JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd.
(19.81%)
Proven Management Team
Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer
- Has held various senior management positions within the Ivanhoe group of companies since she joined in 2010
- Appointed as Vice President, General Counsel of the Company in 2016 and in June 2018 also appointed as President of subsidiary Minerales Cordoba S.A.S., managing all in-country operations in Colombia
- Ms. Armstrong-Montoya has a legal background and previously worked at Xstrata Copper, Linklaters and Corrs Chambers Westgarth
- Extensive experience in emerging markets having directed many transactions throughout Asia-Pacific and Latin America
Mark Gibson, Chief Operating Officer
- More than 31 years of wide-ranging experience as a geoscientist and manager in the natural resources sector
- Concurrently serves as the Chief Geophysics Officer for Ivanhoe Electric, and joined HPX in 2011 as the founding CEO
- Previously worked with Anglo American and was the founder of a geophysical service company focused on managing seismic surveys for the mining industry
David Garratt, Chief Financial Officer
- Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 20 years of experience in financial roles and the mining sector
- A senior financial executive who served as CFO for Kaizen Discovery Inc. from 2015 to 2018
- Previously worked in Deloitte's audit practice, with a primary focus on public-listed companies in Canada and the United States
Peter Portka, Vice President of Corporate Development
- Extensive experience as a senior financial and corporate development executive in the mining sector
- Previously served as CFO at NorZinc Ltd., and VP Finance at Quintana Resources Capital, a streaming and royalty division of a U.S. based multi-billion private equity fund
- Designated Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and Chartered Financial Analyst
Gustavo Zulliger, Vice President of Exploration
- Specializes in exploration of porphyry copper and epithermal systems in South America's high-Andes region
- Over 22 years of experience in mineral exploration, project generation, and project evaluation in the Americas, Southeast Asia, Russia, and Mongolia
- Previously served as Chief Geologist of Exploration for South America at Antofagasta Minerals SA, Principal Geoscientist for BHP Billiton Minerals Exploration, and Chief Geologist for Resolution Copper
Charles Forster, Qualified Person and Consultant for Perseverance Project
- Professional Geoscientist with more than 45 years of diversified mineral exploration experience in Canada, United States, sub-Saharan Africa, Portugal, China, and Mongolia
- Formerly the Senior Vice President of Exploration at Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia for Ivanhoe Mines (now Turquoise Hill Resources) from early 2001 to June 2008. During this time, he led a team of multi-national and Mongolian geologists in the discovery and delineation of the world-class Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold porphyry deposit
- The discovery of the massive, high-grade Hugo Dummett underground deposit at Oyu Tolgoi was subsequently recognized by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, which in 2004 named Mr. Forster a co-recipient of the inaugural Thayer Lindsley Medal awarded for the International Discovery of the Year
Experienced Board Of Directors
Bill Orchow, Lead Independent Director
- Previously served as a director of Revett Minerals, a Canadian company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and acquired by Hecla Mining in 2015
- Former President and CEO of Kennecott Minerals and Kennecott Energy (third largest domestic coal producer in the United States)
- Currently a member and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah
Quentin Markin, Director
- A seasoned mining lawyer with 24 years of experience, all with the Canadian firm Stikeman Elliott LLP, where he had been a partner since 2008
- Currently serves as the Executive Vice President, Business Development and Strategy Execution at Ivanhoe Electric Inc.
- Practice focused on M&A, project development and financing for mining companies globally, and has been recognized by international legal consultancy Chambers for 11 years as a mining expert
- Notable transactions include C$1.2 billion IPO of Franco-Nevada in 2007, and C$856 million acquisition by OceanaGold of Romarco Minerals and its Haile Gold Mine in 2015
- Holds a Bachelor of Law Degree from the University of Ottawa, and an M.A. in International Relations from the Norman Patterson School of International Affairs
Luis Valencia González, Director
- Executive and business consultant with over 14 years of experience in the Colombian private sector
- Currently provides legal and commercial consulting services to a large group of multinational corporations including Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), Pernod Ricard S.A. (Euronext:RI) and Bacardi Limited, and previously: Ribera Salud Spain, Indra Sistemas SA (BMAD:IDR), Tradeco Group, Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT), Pacific Rubiales and Gran Colombia Gold (TSX:GCM)
- General Manager of Valencia Cossio Consultores S.A.S., and is the owner of Dal Cossio Livestock
Dr. Huaisheng Peng, Director
- Director and President of JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd.
- From 1984 to 2007, worked in the China Nonferrous Engineering and Research Institute successively as Engineer, Senior Engineer, Vice Director, Vice President, and Deputy General Manager of China ENFI Engineering Corporation
- Between 2008 and 2014, held various roles with Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. ("Chinalco"), including Executive Director and CEO of Chinalco Mining Corporation International Ltd. During this period, Dr. Peng oversaw the construction and development of the world-class Toromocho copper mine in Peru
- Professional mining engineer and holds a Bachelor's degree from Northeast University in Shenyang, Liaoning, an EMBA from Tsinghua University in Beijing and a PhD in Science from Central South University in Changsha, China
Dr. Diane Nicolson, Director
- Economic geologist who has been active in the international minerals exploration and mining industry for more than 20 years
- Extensive experience working in both precious and base metals exploration globally with a particular focus in Latin America
- Holds a B.Sc. degree in geology from the University of London, and a PhD in economic geology from the University of Wales
- Currently President and CEO of Amarc Resources Ltd.
Alacran Project at a Glance
Ownership
50-50 joint ownership of the Alacran Project between Cordoba and JCHX
Department of Córdoba, Colombia
Property
Part of Cordoba Minerals' San Matias land package:
146 km2 mining titles with additional 893 km2 under application
Alacran Project only explored 1% of the tenements
NI 43-101
Probable Reserve: 97.9 Mt at 0.41% Cu, 0.23 g/t Au, 2.63 g/t Ag
Mineral
Contained metals: 797.2 Mlbs Cu, 550 koz Au, and 5,350 koz Ag
Reserve1
Metal prices2 of $3.99 Cu/lb, $1,715 Au/oz and $22.19 Ag/oz
$360M after-tax NPV8%, 23.8% IRR, and 3-year payback using metal prices2 of
$3.99/lb Cu, $1,715/oz Au and $22.19/oz Ag
14.2-year mine life of conventional open-pit mining with average annual
production of 39.5Mt of mined material, and the ore material will be fed to dual
processing plants:
2023
A main processing facility with 17,600 t/d throughput for fresh and transition
ore
Feasibility
A wash gravity plant with 2,400 t/d throughput for saprolite ore and 1,200
Study (FS)1
t/d throughput for historical tailings materials
Average annual production: Cu 56,916 klbs; Au 39 koz; Ag 382 koz
LOM cash costs for Cu, net of by-product, is $1.35/lb with by-product credits at
$1.31/lb, and a total LOM cash cost at $2.66/lb3
Approx. recovery rates: Cu 90%; Au 74%; Ag 62%
Strip ratio: 1.15:1
1.
Refer to Alacran Project FS News Release dated Dec 18 2023 on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com
TSX-V: CDB │ OTCQB: CDBMF
2.
Metal prices are average metal prices
3.
Cash costs excludes sustaining capital
2023 FS Outlines Economically Attractive Project
Item
Unit
Total
Total Mill Feed Production Tonnage
Mt
97.9
LOM Revenue by Metal2
Recovered Copper Production
Mlbs
797.2
3%
Recovered Gold Production
Koz
550
22%
Recovered Silver Production
Koz
5,350
Copper
Average Annual Production
Gold
Copper
Klb
56,916
Silver
Gold
Koz
39
75%
Silver
koz
382
Average Grade
Pre-Tax NPV8%
($M)
Copper
%
0.41
$1,020
Gold
g/t
0.23
$826
Silver
g/t
2.63
$633
Gross Revenue
$M
4,014.5
$440
Initial Capital Costs
$M
420.4
Sustaining Capital Costs
$M
104.5
Reclamation & Closure Costs
$M
22.6
$3.59
$3.99
$4.39
$4.79
Total LOM Capital Costs
$M
547.5
Key Financial Results
Copper Price $/lb
LOM Average Mine Site Operating Costs1
Cu $/lb. payable
2.66
Pre-Tax IRR
45.60%
LOM Average Mine Site Operating Costs1
Cu $/lb. payable
1.35
40.00%
33.90%
(net of by-product credits)
27.30%
LOM By-product Credits
$/lb. payable
-1.31
Pre-Tax NPV8%
$M
633
Pre-Tax IRR
%
33.9%
Pre-Tax Project Payback Period
Years
2.3
Project Life
Years
14.2
$3.59
$3.99
$4.39
$4.79
1. LOM Average Mine Site Operating Costs and Mine Site Operating Costs (net of by-product credits) do not include sustaining capital
Copper Price $/lb
TSX-V: CDB │ OTCQB: CDBMF
2.Average copper price of $3.99/lb, gold price of $1,715/oz and silver price of $22.19/oz
Alacran Project - Joint Venture with JCHX
Joint venture ownership through CMH Colombia S.A.S.
A joint venture company under the laws of Colombia that owns 100% of the Alacran Project
$100 million for 50% project stake
First installment -$40 million
Key
$10 million bridge loan - received in Dec 2022
$30 million - received in May 2023
Transaction
Second installment -$40 million (received in Jan 2024)
Terms
Cordoba Board approved FS compeleted in Dec 2023
EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) filed in Dec 2023
Third installment -$20 million
Approval of the EIA within 2 years of the transaction's closing date
If the EIA is not approved within 2 years of the transaction's closing date, JCHX has the option to not complete the third
installment, which will result in JCHX's shareholding to be dilute to 40% and Cordoba will increase to a majority 60%
shareholding in CMH
Cordoba Minerals
Two out of the four seats on CMH Board
One of the seats to serve as the Chairperson with a casting vote
Joint Venture
Operator and manager of the Alacran Project
Shareholders'
JCHX
Rights
Right of first offer to bid on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Detailed Design Agreement (DDA) contracts,
provided that Cordoba has the right to open the process for competitive tender. JCHX has the right to match any competitive bid
Entitled to up to 100% of the offtake from the current FS of the Alacran Project, and paying at fair market value, and as the
most competitive offer
Alacran Project Focus - Development Phase Underway
Detailed mine engineering and design work to be commenced in Q1 2024
- Selection process for the detailed design and the engineering and procurement contractor(s) has commenced
- Early engineering anticipated to complete in late Q2 2024
- Approx. 30-40% of the engineering tasks required for the Project had been carried out to support the CAPEX calculations for FS
Permitting milestones:
- PTO (Mining Technical Work Plan) filed in Nov 2021
- EIA filed in Dec 2023
Assessment for project funding options has commenced
- ALL combinations of financial instruments currently being evaluated to deliver optimum value for the Project
ESG initiatives - a priority at Cordoba :
- Working towards the implementation of TSM1, a globally recognized sustainability program, which is adopted by both Colombian and Canadian Mining Associations
Strong community and government relations
- Designated as a Project of National Interest by Colombian government
- Engagement with 12 local communities since 2017
- Social Management Plans (PGS) in place focuses on identifying business and job opportunities and community needs associated with current project development
- Partnered with Colombia National Training Service (SENA) to design and deliver training programs to develop and upgrade local skilled workforce
- Formalization program with informal/artisanal miners
- Community engagements focus on the EIA, geological, environmental and archaeological activities
1. TSM stands for Towards Sustainable Mining Initiative and more details at www.tsminitiative.com
TSX-V: CDB │ OTCQB: CDBMF
