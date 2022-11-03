Advanced search
    CDB   CA21852Q6022

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP.

(CDB)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:41 2022-10-31 am EDT
0.4000 CAD   -.--%
Cordoba Minerals : Corporate Presentation (November 03, 2022)
PU
Cordoba Minerals Reports Shallow High-Grade Copper-Gold Intercepts Within the Alacran Deposit at its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Colombia
AQ
Cordoba Minerals Corp. Reports Shallow High-Grade Copper-Gold Intercepts Within the Alacran Deposit At Its 100%-Owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Colombia
CI
Cordoba Minerals : Corporate Presentation (November 03, 2022)

11/03/2022 | 06:20pm EDT
Copper-Gold Developer with District-Scale Exploration Potential

November 2022

TSX-V: CDB │ OTCQB: CDBMF

TSXV:CDB OTCQB:CDBMF

Cautionary Statement

These presentation slides (the "Slides") do not comprise a prospectus or other form of offering document relating to Cordoba Minerals Corp. ("the Company"), and do not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company or any other company and should not be relied on in connection with a decision to purchase or subscribe for any such securities. The Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation do not constitute a recommendation regarding any decision to sell or purchase securities of the Company or any other company. Your attention is drawn to the risk factors set out below.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to results of the PFS will be consistent with actual operations; timing and results of a feasibility study, resource estimate and EIA; timing and positive decision to proceed with a development decision, construction and operation of a mineral project at San Matias; results of the San Matias drill program, potential for high-grade gold intercepts in gold/CBM veins; potential mineralization on the MT anomalies at Perseverance and results of upcoming work programs on the property, including timing and results of Typhoon survey, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, potential for additional mineralization on San Matias and surrounding exploration ground; discovery of a porphyry system at Perseverance; geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and increased interest for Cordoba under the Perseverance option earn-in, results of metallurgical test work and potential metal recoveries, potential mineral recovery processes, project optimizations; exploration plans and targets and other related matters. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company's current projects are at an early stage and all estimates and projections are based on limited, and possibly incomplete data. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in this presentation. No representation or prediction is intended as to the results of future work, nor can there be any guarantee that estimates and projections herein will be sustained in future work or that the projects will otherwise prove to be economic.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements as a result of assumptions and risks related to the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a deterioration of security on site or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or the ability to productively work on site, actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes and changes to laws and government policy, delays or inability to receive required approvals, unknown impact related to potential business disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, or another infectious illness, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

This presentation also contains references to estimates of Mineral Reserves. The estimation of Mineral Reserves involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation (including estimated future production from the company's projects, the anticipated tonnages and grades that will be mined and the estimated level of recovery that will be realized), which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Reserves may have to be re-estimated based on changes to prevailing factors and assumptions used in the calculation, including costs, recovery rates, metal pricing and other factors.

Cordoba has prepared a NI 43-101 compliant technical report for the San Matias Project, which is available under the company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. This technical report includes relevant information regarding the effective date and the assumptions, parameters and methods of the mineral resource and reserves estimates on the San Matias Project cited in this presentation, as well as information regarding data verification, exploration procedures and other matters relevant to the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this presentation in respect of the San Matias Project and Alacran Deposit.

The technical information in this presentation pertaining to the San Matias Project has been reviewed and verified by Mark Gibson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gibson is the Chief Operating Officer of Cordoba, and is not considered independent under National Instrument 43-101.

The technical information in this presentation pertaining to the Perseverance Project has been reviewed and verified by Charles N. Forster, P.Geo., a Qualified Person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-

101. Mr. Forster is the Vice President, Exploration of Cordoba, and is not considered independent under National Instrument 43-101.

All dollar amounts are in US$, unless otherwise stated.

TSX-V: CDB │ OTCQB: CDBMF

2

Exploring in Two World-Class Porphyry Copper Belts

Cordoba Minerals Corp.

  • Management team has a demonstrated track record of discovery
  • Strong financial and technical support from cornerstone investors (Ivanhoe Electric/Robert Friedland - 63.36% and JCHX - 19.99%)
  • Colombia and Arizona are under-explored and highly prospective
  • Publicly listed on TSX.V and OTCQB

San Matias Project

  • Feasibility Study is underway and focusing on mineral resource estimate upgrade, mine plan update and project optimizations
  • 25,000-metreinitial infill drill program commenced in May 2022 (a total of 40,000-metre infill resource drilling planned)

Perseverance Project

  • Exploration program anticipated from Q1 2023
  • Vested a 51% interest in the Project in March 2022

Perseverance

Copper Exploration Project

Arizona, USA

San Matias - Alacran Deposit

Copper-Gold-Silver Development Project

Córdoba, Colombia

Copper-Gold Developer with District-Scale Exploration Potential

TSX-V: CDB │ OTCQB: CDBMF

3

Capital Markets Profile

Clean Capital Structure

Tickers

TSXV: CDB

OTCQB: CDBMF

Basic Shares Outstanding1

89M

Warrants2

62.5M

Options, RSU's & DSU's3

4.4M

Fully-Diluted Shares Outstanding

99M

Share Price (November 1, 2022)

C$0.40

Market Capitalization4

C$36M

  1. As at June 30, 2022.
  2. 62.5 million warrants outstanding, which are exercisable into 5.9 million common shares at exercise prices ranging from C$0.77 to C$1.802 per share.
  3. Comprises 2.3 million options, with exercise prices ranging from C$0.77 to C$14.45 per share, 1.6 million RSU's and 0.5 million DSU's.
  4. As at November 1, 2022.

Share Price and Volume

(Last 12 Months)

Tightly Held Share Ownership1

Retail &

Other

Management & Directors

Institutional Investors

Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

63.36%

JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd.

19.99%

Strong support from strategic investors

TSX-V: CDB │ OTCQB: CDBMF

4

Proven Management Team

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

  • Has held various senior management positions within the Ivanhoe group of companies since she joined in 2010
  • Appointed as Vice President, General Counsel of the Company in 2016 and in June 2018 also appointed as President of subsidiary Minerales Cordoba S.A.S., managing all in-country operations in Colombia
  • Ms. Armstrong-Montoya has a legal background and previously worked at Xstrata Copper, Linklaters and Corrs Chambers Westgarth
  • Extensive experience in emerging markets having directed many transactions throughout Asia-Pacific and Latin America

Mark Gibson, Chief Operating Officer

  • More than 31 years of wide-ranging experience as a geoscientist and manager in the natural resources sector
  • Concurrently serves as the COO of both Ivanhoe Electric and Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV:KZD; "Kaizen") and joined HPX in 2011 as the founding CEO
  • Previously worked with Anglo American and was the founder of a geophysical service company focused on managing seismic surveys for the mining industry

David Garratt, Chief Financial Officer

  • Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 20 years of experience in financial roles and the mining sector
  • A senior financial executive who served as CFO for Kaizen Discovery Inc. from 2015 to 2018
  • Previously worked in Deloitte's audit practice, with a primary focus on public-listed companies in Canada and the United States

Charles Forster, Vice President of Exploration

  • Professional Geoscientist with more than 45 years of diversified mineral exploration experience in Canada, United States, sub-Saharan Africa, Portugal, China, and Mongolia
  • Formerly the Senior Vice President of Exploration at Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia for Ivanhoe Mines (now Turquoise Hill Resources) from early 2001 to June 2008. During this time, he led a team of multi-national and Mongolian geologists in the discovery and delineation of the world-class Oyu Tolgoi copper- gold porphyry deposit
  • The discovery of the massive, high-grade Hugo Dummett underground deposit at Oyu Tolgoi was subsequently recognized by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, which in 2004 named Mr. Forster a co-recipient of the inaugural Thayer Lindsley Medal awarded for the International Discovery of the Year

TSX-V: CDB │ OTCQB: CDBMF

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cordoba Minerals Corp. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 22:19:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
