Cordoba Minerals : Corporate Presentation (October 06, 2022)

Cautionary Statement

These presentation slides (the "Slides") do not comprise a prospectus or other form of offering document relating to Cordoba Minerals Corp. ("the Company"), and do not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company or any other company and should not be relied on in connection with a decision to purchase or subscribe for any such securities. The Slides and the accompanying verbal presentation do not constitute a recommendation regarding any decision to sell or purchase securities of the Company or any other company. Your attention is drawn to the risk factors set out below.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to results of the PFS will be consistent with actual operations; timing and results of a feasibility study, resource estimate and EIA; timing and positive decision to proceed with a development decision, construction and operation of a mineral project at San Matias; results of the San Matias drill program, potential for high-grade gold intercepts in gold/CBM veins; potential mineralization on the MT anomalies at Perseverance and results of upcoming work programs on the property, including timing and results of Typhoon survey, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, potential for additional mineralization on San Matias and surrounding exploration ground; discovery of a porphyry system at Perseverance; geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and increased interest for Cordoba under the Perseverance option earn-in, results of metallurgical test work and potential metal recoveries, potential mineral recovery processes, project optimizations; exploration plans and targets and other related matters. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company's current projects are at an early stage and all estimates and projections are based on limited, and possibly incomplete data. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in this presentation. No representation or prediction is intended as to the results of future work, nor can there be any guarantee that estimates and projections herein will be sustained in future work or that the projects will otherwise prove to be economic.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements as a result of assumptions and risks related to the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a deterioration of security on site or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or the ability to productively work on site, actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes and changes to laws and government policy, delays or inability to receive required approvals, unknown impact related to potential business disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, or another infectious illness, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

This presentation also contains references to estimates of Mineral Reserves. The estimation of Mineral Reserves involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation (including estimated future production from the company's projects, the anticipated tonnages and grades that will be mined and the estimated level of recovery that will be realized), which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Reserves may have to be re-estimated based on changes to prevailing factors and assumptions used in the calculation, including costs, recovery rates, metal pricing and other factors.

Cordoba has prepared a NI 43-101 compliant technical report for the San Matias Project, which is available under the company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. This technical report includes relevant information regarding the effective date and the assumptions, parameters and methods of the mineral resource and reserves estimates on the San Matias Project cited in this presentation, as well as information regarding data verification, exploration procedures and other matters relevant to the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this presentation in respect of the San Matias Project and Alacran deposit.

The technical information in this presentation pertaining to the San Matias Project has been reviewed and verified by Mark Gibson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gibson is the Chief Operating Officer of Cordoba, and is not considered independent under National Instrument 43-101.

The technical information in this presentation pertaining to the Perseverance Project has been reviewed and verified by Charles N. Forster, P.Geo., a Qualified Person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-

101. Mr. Forster is the Vice President, Exploration of Cordoba, and is not considered independent under National Instrument 43-101.

All dollar amounts are in US$, unless otherwise stated.

TSX-V: CDB │ OTCQB: CDBMF