Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CordovaCann Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LVRLF   CA21864T1075

CORDOVACANN CORP.

(LVRLF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 02/04 03:16:00 pm
0.3147 USD   -0.60%
04:06pRE : - Form 6-K
PU
01/24Cordovacann Corp. Receives License to Open First Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store in British Columbia
CI
2021CORDOVACANN : Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 20-F)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Re: - Form 6-K

02/04/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Re:
Notice Regarding Proposed Change of Auditor Pursuant to NI 51-102
Notice is hereby given that on October 15, 2020, the Board of Directors of CordovaCann Corp. (the "Company"):
1.Marcum LLP, Accountants and Advisors (the "Former Auditor"), as auditor of the Company, was asked to resign as auditor of the Company, effective October 15, 2020; and
2.Determined to engage Kreston GTA LLP (the "Successor Auditor"), as auditor of the Company, effective October 15, 2020.
There have been no modified opinions in the Former Auditor's reports on any of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the two most recently completed fiscal years nor for any period subsequent to the most recently completed fiscal year.
In the opinion of the Company, prior to the change of auditors, and as at the date hereof, there were no reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 (Part 4.11).
The contents of this Notice and the Former Auditor's letters and the Successor Auditor's letters have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.
DATED at Toronto, Ontario this 15th day of October, 2020.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CORDOVACANN CORP.
" T az T urner" (Si gned) Thomas M. Turner, Jr. Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

CordovaCann Corp. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 21:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CORDOVACANN CORP.
04:06pRE : - Form 6-K
PU
01/24Cordovacann Corp. Receives License to Open First Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store in Britis..
CI
2021CORDOVACANN : Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 20-F)
PU
2021CordovaCann Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 20..
CI
2021CordovaCann Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021CORDOVACANN CORP. (OTCPK : LVRL.F) entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire ..
CI
2021CordovaCann Corp. Opens 12Th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store in Canada
CI
2021CordovaCann Corp. Opens 10th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store in Canada
CI
2021CordovaCann Corp. Opens Ninth Star Buds Cannabis Co. Cannabis Retail Store in Ontario
CI
2021CordovaCann Corp. Opens Eighth Star Buds Cannabis Co. Cannabis Retail Store in Canada
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10,3 M 8,15 M 8,15 M
Net income 2021 -5,15 M -4,07 M -4,07 M
Net Debt 2021 4,85 M 3,83 M 3,83 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40,9 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 158x
EV / Sales 2021 3,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart CORDOVACANN CORP.
Duration : Period :
CordovaCann Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Turner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ashish Kapoor Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Benjamin Higham Director
Jakob Ripshtein Director
Dale Lynn Rasmussen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORDOVACANN CORP.-7.76%32
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-17.70%5 204
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.-21.12%3 759
HEXO CORP.-14.77%211
ACREAGE HOLDINGS, INC.-11.52%156
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.-20.00%50