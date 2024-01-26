Core Assets Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property, which covers a land area of approximately 114,074 hectares (1,140 km2). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project is located at the center of the Blue Property. The Kim Fe-Cu-Ag-Zn Skarn Project is located in the north-central Blue Property, 24 kilometers north-northwest of the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project.

Sector Diversified Mining