Core Assets Corp. reported earnings results for the full year ended September 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.354228 million compared to CAD 2.22 million a year ago.
Core Assets Corp.
Equities
CC
CA21871U1057
Diversified Mining
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.19 CAD
|+2.70%
|-7.32%
|-9.52%
|Jan. 24
|Core Assets Corp. Drills 4.55 Metres of 116g/t Ag, 11.7% Pb+Zn, and 0.41% Cu At the Jackie Target & Exhibits Drilling
|CI
|Dec. 14
|Core Assets Corp. IP Survey Identifies Large-Scale Untested Geophysical Anomalies at Silver Lime
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-9.52%
|17 M $
|-5.69%
|159 B $
|-5.02%
|119 B $
|-10.46%
|64 234 M $
|-3.19%
|46 271 M $
|-6.41%
|39 662 M $
|-4.18%
|28 115 M $
|-3.46%
|20 885 M $
|-1.45%
|15 934 M $
|+11.83%
|13 784 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Core Assets Corp. - Canadian Securities Exchange
- News Core Assets Corp.
- Core Assets Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2023