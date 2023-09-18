British Columbia's
Most Northern Emerging District
Scale CRD-Porphyry Project
CORPORATE PRESENTATION SEPTEMBER 2023
Forward Looking Statements
Disclaimer and Confidentiality Agreement
The presentation contained in this document has been prepared by Core Assets using its best efforts to realistically and factually present the information contained. However, subjective opinion, dependence upon factors outside Core Assets' control and outside information sources unavoidably dictate that Core Assets cannot warrant the information contained to be exhaustive, complete or sufficient. In addition, many factors can affect the Presentation which could significantly alter the results intended by Core Assets, rendering the Presentation unattainable or substantially altered. Therefore, interested Users should conduct their own assessment and consult with their own professional advisors prior to making any investment decisions.
This Presentation does not constitute a prospectus or public offering for financing, and no guarantees are made or implied with regard to the success of Core Assets' proposed ventures.
There is no guarantee that valuable minerals can be produced profitably from our projects, or at all.
The Presentation is being disclosed to User for User's discussion, review, and/or evaluation only. User agrees to hold the Presentation, and all related information and discussions, in strict confidence, except that User may disclose the Presentation to a limited number of advisors and employees of the User to the extent necessary for User to adequately evaluate the Presentation. User warrants that any such persons shall be advised of the confidential nature of the Presentation before gaining access to the same and that no such advisor or employee shall use or disclose the Presentation except as specifically permitted by this Agreement.
Historical Geological Information
Any geological information and results presented which were not conducted by Core Assets are believed to be accurate but have not been verified.
Projections
The presentation's financial and other projections have been prepared using assumptions and hypotheses created by Core Assets' management based on information provided to them and through due diligence. The assumptions used in the preparation of the projection reflect management's intended course of action for the projection period based on management's judgment as to the most probable set of economic conditions if the assumptions they consider most likely are realized. The assumptions may not necessarily be the most probable and are based on information existing as at the date of this presentation.
The assumptions are those that management believes are significant to the projection. Some assumptions may not materialize and unanticipated events and circumstances may occur subsequent to the date of this projection; therefore, the actual results achieved during the projection period may vary materially from the projections. This projection is based on our assumptions and there is a major risk that actual results will vary, perhaps materially, from the results projected.
Management does not intend to update this projection subsequent to its issue.
The technical portion of this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (License # 46541 and Permit to Practice #100359) President and Chief Executive Officer of Core Assets Corp., a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
2
Core Assets Capital Structure
Insider Alignment
Insiders collectively hold 23% of the shares outstanding.
Capitalization Structure Millions; excluding share price
Basic Shares Outstanding
84.79
Warrants
17.12
Options
7.65
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
109.56
Current Share Price1
$0.20
Market Capitalization
$16.96
Insider Ownership
23%
1As of September 6, 2023
Historical Trading Price Last Twelve Months
$0.75
(C$/sh)
Share Price
$0.50
Share Price
$0.25
$0.00
2022-08-22
2022-10-22
2022-12-22
2023-02-22
2023-04-22
2023-06-22
3
Management Team
Nick Rodway, P. Geo
FOUNDER, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, PRESIDENT
Mr. Rodway is a registered Professional Geologist. Mr. Rodway holds a Bachelor of Science in geology at Memorial University of Newfoundland and a Masters Degree at Queens University in Earth and Energy Resource Leadership. He has spent over 10 years working with Canadian exploration companies.
Nick Specializes in project generation and project financing.
He is also a Director on several other publicly traded exploration and mining companies.
Monica Barrington
VICE PRESIDENT, EXPLORATION
Ms. Barrington is an Atlin-based exploration geologist with a Bachelor of Science (Honors) Degree in Earth Sciences from
Memorial University of Newfoundland. She holds a combined 9 years of experience in research and mineral exploration in
Eastern Canada, as well as the Golden Triangle and Atlin Mining
Camp of northwest British Columbia. Prior to joining the Core Assets team, Ms. Barrington was employed as Senior Project
Geologist with Brixton Metals Corporation where her work focused on the advancement of their porphyry-epithermal and orogenic gold targets in British Columbia.
Jody Bellefleur, CPA, CGA
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Ms. Bellefleur is responsible for all aspects of regulatory financial reporting including the preparation of quarterly and annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis reports, and government tax and regulatory reporting.
Jody has over 20 years' experience as a corporate accountant. Since 2008, she has exclusively been involved in providing services to both public and private companies in the junior mining sector.
Joshua Vann
VICE PRESIDENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGY
Mr. Vann joined Core Assets Corp. in March 2022 after working in Equity Research at PI Financial on the Special Situations
Team. He has experience working in corporate development for publicly and privately listed companies in the natural resource
sector. Joshua also brings experience working in Investment
Banking across a number of industries including healthcare, technology, and mining. Joshua holds a Bachelor of Commerce
from McGill University with a Major in Finance.
4
Board & Advisory Team
Dave Hodge
Sean Charland
DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
Mr. Hodge, has an extensive background
Mr. Charland is a seasoned communications
in business that includes over 25 years
professional with experience in raising capital and
experience in the management and
marketing resource exploration companies. His
financing of publicly traded companies.
network of contacts within the financial community
Mr. Hodge is
currently the President and
extends across North America and Europe. Mr.
-
a director of Zimtu and the CEO and a
Charland also serves as a Director of Maple Gold
director of Commerce Resources Corp.,
Mines Ltd., Arctic Star Exploration Corp., Eyecarrot
a junior mining company listed on the
Innovations Corp. and Voltaic Minerals.
TSX V, roles he has held since July 2008
and-September 2014 respectively.
Joel Faltinsky
DIRECTOR
Mr. Faltinsky holds a Bachelor of Engineering, Electrical & Electronics from James Cook University and has over 8 years experience working in the mining and resources sector.
He has experience in operations, engineering, project management, and investor relations,
in Australia and Canada, with companies including
BHP Billiton, BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), Anglo American, Glencore and Peabody.
Andrew Carne, P. Eng
DIRECTOR
Mr. Carne holds has over 10 years of experience ranging from fieldwork to permitting, government relations, metallurgical test work, and management of complex engineering studies. He holds both a
Bachelor of Applied Science in Materials Engineering and Master of Engineering in Project and Construction Management from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Carne is currently the VP Corporate & Project Development for ATAC Resources Ltd., and is the Vice-President of the Yukon Chamber of Mines.
David Gower, P. Geo
TECHNICAL ADVISOR
Mr. Gower holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia and a Master of Science degree in Earth Sciences from Memorial University
of Newfoundland. He has been active in the mineral industry for over 30 years, including positions with Noranda Inc. (now Glencore Canada Corporation) as Manager of Atlantic Canada Exploration, and at Falconbridge Ltd. Mr. Gower has been involved in numerous discoveries and mine development projects including at Raglan, Mattagami and Sudbury, Canada, as well
as greenfield discoveries in Brazil and Tanzania. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Emerita Resources Corporation and as a
director of Alamos Gold and Exploits Discovery Corporation.
Marcus Adam, P. Geo
TECHNICAL ADVISOR
Mr. Adam has over 10 years experience in exploration and mining. He was part of the team that discovered and delineated the Deep Kerr and Lower Iron Cap deposits at the KSM project for
Seabridge Gold. Since 2016, he has had responsibility for designing and conducting exploration programs for Seabridge at the Iskut project, an epithermal-porphyry hydrothermal system in the Stikine assemblage. Mr. Adam has exploration experience for Seabridge Gold across a variety of deposit types in the Northwest Territories, Nevada and the Yukon. He is
Professional Geologist registered in British Columbia. He holds an MSc. in Geology from Western University and a BSc. in Geological
Sciences from the University of Leeds.
5
