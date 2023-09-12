September 12, 2023 Core Assets Drills Massive Sulphide at Jackie & Begins Deep 3D IP Survey at Silver Lime

Vancouver, September 12, 2023 - Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC) (FSE:5RJ) (OTC.QB:CCOOF) is pleased to present strong visual drill results from 2023 shallow drilling at the Jackie CRD Target ("Jackie Target" or Jackie"), part of the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project (the "Silver Lime Project" or "Silver Lime"), central Blue Property (the "Blue Property"), Atlin Mining District of NW British Columbia.

Highlights

Massive sulphide carbonate replacement mineralization (CRD) at the Jackie Target has been intersected at drilled depths of ~190 meters and remains open for exploration (Figure 1).

SLM23-038 intersected 2.20 meters of very massive (Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag) sulphide carbonate replacement mineralization (visual) from 17.05 meters depth. ( Link to 3D Core Video )

SLM23-041 intersected 1.70 meters of massive-to-semi massive (Fe-Zn-Cu-Pb-Ag) skarn and carbonate replacement mineralization from 14.80 meters depth (Figure 2).

from 14.80 meters depth (Figure 2). SLM23-042 intersected 3.35m of massive sulphide (Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag) carbonate replacement from surface.

from surface. SLM23-043 intersected 1.95m of massive sulphide (Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag) carbonate replacement from surface.

from surface. Strong fugitive calcite (BBQ Rock) was identified intermittently over ~90 meters in hole SLM23-043, providing indications of a large, multi-stage system with potential of hosting larger bodies of CRD mineralization at depth (Figure 2).

Core Assets has engaged DIAS Geophysical for the acquisition and processing of a modern 3D-DCIP/Resistivity survey over a 2.3km2 area of the Silver Lime Project connecting the Gally, Sulphide City, and Pete's Targets(Figure 3). The survey is designed with two primary purposes in mind:

Imaging deep, project-scale structures, and potential sources of CRD mineralization, including the Mo-Cu porphyry-skarn body at Sulphide City that was discovered in 2022. Imaging of shallow, target-scale massive sulphide CRD and skarn zones through strategic, higher-density receiver and transmitter arrays.

Both objectives will enhance the rapidly evolving understanding of the geologic model and ore systems at work at Silver Lime and will aid drill targeting for the 2024 season.

"We continue to demonstrate the extensive scale and grade of the CRD and skarn systems at the Silver Lime Project", said CEO Nick Rodway. "The mineralized Mo-Cu porphyry and associated alteration footprint encountered by the Sulphide City 2022 drilling program prompted us to carry out a high-resolution IP survey. This survey will guide us in targeting this large system at depth and to better define the geometry of the CRD intersected this season."

"The team is eagerly awaiting assay results from the Jackie CRD Target, and we will provide an update on the remainder of the 2023 drilling program in the coming weeks."

Figure 1: Simplified Plan Map the Jackie CRD Target showing the downhole locations of carbonate replacement mineralization intercepts observed during the 2023 diamond drilling campaign at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Target. This trend remains open in multiple directions and at depth.

In 2023, 965 meters of exploratory diamond drilling was completed at the Jackie CRD Target. The drill was positioned approximately 125m southeast of the 2022 drilling location and intersected a combined total of 19.15 meters of visual massive-to-semi massive Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-rich carbonate replacement mineralization (Table 1, Figure 2). CRD mineralization intersected at Jackie in 2023 is associated with faults and splays located proximal, and oriented sub-parallel, to mineralized (causative) alaskite dykes. In 2022, 21.65m of 23g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn, 1.2% Pb, and 0.08% Cu was intersected in hole SLM22-001, which included 1.25m of 215g/t Ag, 9.9% Zn, 8.9% Pb, and 0.36% Cu. At the Jackie Target in 2023, 6 out of 8 diamond drill holes intersected massive sulphide carbonate replacement mineralization.

Figure 2: Representative photos of MS (massive sulphide) and SMS (semi-massive sulphide) CRM and skarn mineralization intersected in 2023 drill core at the Jackie CRD Target.

Figure 3: Plan Map illustrating the location of the 2023 3D DCIP survey over the Pete's, Sulphide City, and Gally targets over Calculated Vertical Gradient Geophysics (2021). Grey shaded Boxes outline the locations where a higher density of transmitter/receiver arrays were utilized during the 2023 3D DCIP IP survey at select Silver Lime target areas. These main zones highlight the locations of the Pete's, Sulphide City, and Gally targets and reside within a broader survey area that roughly N-S off of the map shown.

Table 1: 2023 Mineralized Intercepts from the Jackie CRD Target DDH ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Description SLM23-037 145.00 145.60 0.60 Minor CRD SLM23-037 188.70 188.95 0.25 Minor CRD SLM23-037 189.00 189.15 0.15 Minor CRD SLM23-038 12.80 12.90 0.10 CRD SLM23-038 17.05 19.25 2.20 CRD SLM23-038 55.25 55.85 0.60 Minor CRD SLM23-039 10.05 10.30 0.25 Minor CRD SLM23-039 53.65 54.30 0.65 CRD SLM23-039 54.80 55.45 0.65 CRD SLM23-041 14.60 14.75 0.15 Minor CRD SLM23-041 14.80 16.50 1.70 CRD SLM23-041 21.00 21.10 0.10 Minor CRD SLM23-041 66.00 66.50 0.50 Minor CRD SLM23-041 82.90 83.05 0.15 Minor CRD SLM23-041 98.90 99.40 0.50 Minor CRD SLM23-041 108.80 109.30 0.50 Skarn SLM23-041 111.25 111.45 0.20 Skarn SLM23-041 114.00 114.20 0.20 Skarn SLM23-042 0.00 3.35 3.35 CRD SLM23-042 4.10 4.55 0.45 CRD SLM23-042 22.15 22.35 0.20 CRD SLM23-043 0.00 1.95 1.95 CRD SLM23-043 14.25 15.40 1.15 CRD SLM23-043 49.50 49.80 0.30 Minor CRD SLM23-043 49.80 50.55 0.75 CRD SLM23-043 50.55 51.50 0.95 Skarn SLM23-043 55.00 55.60 0.60 Skarn

Table 2: 2023 DDH Data - Jackie CRD Target DDH ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) SLM23-037 538741 6557299 1602.24 154 -45 251.00 SLM23-038 538741 6557299 1602.24 192 -45 154.00 SLM23-039 538741 6557299 1603.53 192 -55 104.00 SLM23-040 538741 6557299 1603.53 202 -45 91.00 SLM23-041 5ß38741 6557299 1603.53 230 -45 120.00 SLM23-042 538741 6557299 1603.53 290 -68 51.00 SLM23-043 538741 6557299 1603.53 306 -70 106.00 SLM23-044 538741 6557299 1603.53 2 -45 88.00

About the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project

The Silver Lime Project is predominantly hosted in carbonate rocks of the Florence Range Metamorphic Suite (ca. 1150Ma). Target limestone and marble host rocks are intercalated with upper amphibolite grade metapeltic rocks, quartzite, and amphibole-bearing gneiss. The protoliths to the metasedimentary units include continentally derived clastic strata and platform carbonate, whereas the amphibole-bearing gneiss is interpreted as probable basaltic flows, sills, dykes, and tuffaceous units related to early rifting of the ancestral North America continental margin (i.e., Mihalynuk, 1999). Younger felsic to intermediate intrusive rocks are also widespread within the project area and range from Triassic to Eocene in age. Widespread Eocene magmatic activity was associated with Cordillera-wide, brittle strike-slip faulting. Eocene volcano-plutonic centres in the western Cordillera are known to host porphyry, skarn, and epithermal-type mineralization extending from the Golden Triangle in NW British Columbia to the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon (>100 kilometers).

A total of 5,565 metres of exploratory diamond drilling was completed at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project during the Company's inaugural drilling campaign in 2022. First-pass drilling successfully confirmed the presence of high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu carbonate replacement (CRD) mineralization at depth, as well as widespread porphyry Mo mineralization and associated mineralized skarn.

The explored extent of the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project currently measures 10KM by 9.5KM and boasts an average surficial grade of 83g/t Ag, 0.22% Cu, 1.8% Pb, 3.4% Zn, and 0.16g/t Au (700 samples). High-grade carbonate replacement mineralization has been observed in folded marble host rocks ranging up to 250-meters-thick. In 2022, Ag-Zn-Pb-Cu-bearing mineralization was intersected near the bottom of Sulphide City hole SLM22-006 near 453 meters depth.

Currently, the Silver Lime Project consists of 7 highly prospective targets that span the complete mineralization spectrum from Porphyry Mo-Cu to Fe-Zn-Cu-Ag massive sulphide skarn (Sulphide City) and Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu-Au carbonate replacement mineralization (Gally, Pete's, Grizzly, Jackie), to distal, sediment-hosted Ag-Au bearing quartz veining and Au-bearing base metal sulphide vein occurrences (Amp, Falcon). Prospecting and surface sampling in 2022 more than doubled the number of exposed, high-grade carbonate replacement massive sulphide targets at Silver Lime that remain open in all directions and at depth.

Sampling Protocol, Quality Assurance & Quality Control

All recovered drill core was transported by helicopter to the core logging facility in Atlin, British Columbia for processing. Down hole surveys were conducted on all drill holes upon termination, using a Reflex Gyro Sprint downhole survey tool equipped with an azimuth positioning capability. Drill core was typically sampled over two-meter intervals and occasionally reduced in areas of higher visual sulphide mineralization. Core samples were cut in half with an electric core saw, bagged, labelled, sealed, and submitted to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, YT with the remaining core stored in Atlin, BC. Half core samples were finely crushed and sieved to <75 microns. Samples were then shipped to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver, British Columbia where they were analysed for Au by fire assay with an AA finish, over limits for Ag, Pb Cu, and Zn and additional elements were analysed using four acid digestion with an ICP-AES or ICP-MS finish, In some cases, gravimetric separation was used to determine and compare Ag overlimit assays.

Blank rock (siliceous river rock), duplicate, and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 samples. Certified reference materials were acquired from OREAS North America Inc. of Sudbury, Ontario and CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia for the 2023 diamond drilling campaign.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence# 46541) (Permit to Practice# 100359) is President, CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property, which covers a land area of 114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140 km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

