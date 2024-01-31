Core Laboratories Inc. is a provider of reservoir description and production enhancement services. The Company provides services to oil companies. Its reservoir optimization technologies are used to enhance total recovery from existing fields. Its services enable its clients to optimize reservoir performance and maximize hydrocarbon recovery from their producing fields. Its Reservoir Description segment provides laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and crude oil-derived products to the oil and gas industry. In addition, it provides reservoir description capabilities that support various activities associated with energy transition projects, including services that support carbon capture, utilization and storage, hydrogen storage, and geothermal projects. Its Production Enhancement segment includes services and manufactured products associated with reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulation, production and well abandonment.

Sector Business Support Services