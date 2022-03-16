Log in
    CLB   NL0000200384

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

(CLB)
Core Laboratories' First Quarter 2022 Webcast at 7:30 A.M. CST / 2:30 P.M. CET on April 28, 2022

03/16/2022 | 06:31pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CORE LABORATORIES' FIRST QUARTER 2022 WEBCAST

AT 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST ON APRIL 28, 2022

AMSTERDAM, 16 March 2022 - Core Laboratories (NYSE: "CLB US" and Euronext Amsterdam: "CLB NA") will broadcast its first quarter 2022 conference call over the Internet at 7:30 a.m. CDT / 2:30 p.m. CEST on April 28, 2022.

Larry Bruno, Chairman and CEO, Chris Hill, CFO, and Gwen Gresham, SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will discuss financial and operational results. An earnings press release will be issued after market close on April 27th and may be accessed through the Company's website at www.corelab.com.

To participate in the live webcast, simply log on to www.corelab.comat least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call. For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, a Podcast will be available immediately following the conference call and a replay will be available on Core's website shortly after the call which will remain on the site for 10 days.

To listen to the conference call via telephone, please contact Lena Brennan at lena.brennan@corelab.com for the dial-in number.

Core Laboratories N.V. (www.corelab.com) is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

For more information contact:

Gwen Gresham, SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations: + 1 713 328 6210

E-mail: investor.relations@corelab.com

# # #

Disclaimer

Core Laboratories NV published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 22:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
