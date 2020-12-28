Log in
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

(CLB)
Core Laboratories' Fourth Quarter 2020 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CST / 2:30 P.M. CET On January 28, 2021

12/28/2020 | 04:06pm EST
AMSTERDAM, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Laboratories (NYSE: "CLB US" and Euronext Amsterdam: "CLB NA") will broadcast its fourth quarter 2020 conference call over the Internet at 7:30 a.m. CST / 2:30 p.m. CET on January 28, 2021. 

Larry Bruno, Chairman, CEO and President, Chris Hill, CFO, and Gwen Schreffler, SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will discuss financial and operational results. An earnings press release will be issued after market close on January 27th and may be accessed through the Company's website at www.corelab.com.

To participate in the live webcast, simply log on to www.corelab.com at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.  For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, a Podcast will be available immediately following the conference call and a replay will be available on Core's website shortly after the call which will remain on the site for 10 days.

To listen to the conference call via telephone, please contact Lena Brennan at lena.brennan@corelab.com for the dial-in number.

Core Laboratories N.V. (www.corelab.com) is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

Core Laboratories N.V. logo (PRNewsFoto/Core Laboratories N.V.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/core-laboratories-fourth-quarter-2020-webcast-at-730-am-cst--230-pm-cet-on-january-28-2021-301198767.html

SOURCE Core Laboratories N.V.


© PRNewswire 2020
