Core Laboratories N : Lab Presentation - Wolfe Research Virtual NDR - November 11, 2020

• The Decline Curve Will Always Win • Core's Differentiating Technologies • Core's Industry Leading Shareholder Returns Fiscal Discipline that aligns with shareholder expectations has been a priority for Core Lab since our initial Public Offering in 1995. The Company's industry-leading share performance throughout the decades is the result of strict adherence to three financial tenets that continue to serve as pillars of Core's success.

Primary Business Drivers: Reservoir Description: Laboratory-basedServices with International & Oil Focus 80% of Revenue from international activities Production Enhancement: Products and Services for Wellbore Completions 2/3 U.S. & 1/3 International Our services and products focus on maximizing incremental daily production rates and ultimate recovery rates to maximize our clients' return on their investment. Core Lab targets the more stable, less volatile, production and production enhancement component of the oil companies' capital and operating budgets. Clients are the IOC's, NOC's and technologically advanced independents. 3

On average, conventional reservoirs currently yield a recovery factor of approximately 40%. On average, unconventional reservoirs currently yield a recovery factor of approximately 9%. Throughout the Company's history, Core's forward- thinking scientists have focused their talents on developing services and products that enable Core's global client base to take full advantage of reservoir optimization opportunities-present and future. Non-Invasive Technologies for Reservoir OptimizationSM ("NITROSM") services, which provide Fit-For-Reservoir TM ("FFRTM") core and fluid analytical data analyses within a short timeframe. These proprietary and non-invasive techniques are utilized to characterize core from onshore and offshore reservoirs, including both conventional and unconventional targets. 4

Core's game-changingReservoir Optimized Completions Lab ("ROC LabTM") was commissioned in 2019 and determines the best energetic solutions for a specific rock type. Core Lab continues to be the technological leader in the design of more efficient and effective energetic systems. ROC LabTM is a collaborative development between the ballistics experts in Production Enhancement and the scientists in Core's Reservoir Description rock, fluid, and laboratory instrumentation segments. This collaboration presents clients with the opportunity to obtain measured data on the interrelationships of rocks, pore fluids, and various energetic options, all at reservoir stress conditions. Core's approach to the integrated perforating gun system market continues to focus on technologically sophisticated clients. Core's line-up of energetic systems is led by technological solutions focused on ultra-high performance energetic products, versus commodity products, resulting in both greater reservoir performance and improved wellsite efficiency. 5

