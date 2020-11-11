Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Core Laboratories N.V.    CLB   NL0000200384

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

(CLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Core Laboratories N : Lab Presentation - Wolfe Research Virtual NDR - November 11, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 09:48am EST

Virtual

NDR

November 11, 2020

Slide 1

Virtual

NDR

November 11, 2020

The Decline Curve Will Always Win

Core's Differentiating Technologies

Core's Industry Leading Shareholder Returns

Fiscal Discipline that aligns with shareholder expectations has been a priority for Core Lab since our initial Public Offering in 1995.

The Company's industry-leading share performance throughout the decades is the result of strict adherence to three financial tenets that continue to serve as pillars of Core's success.

2

Primary Business Drivers:

  • Reservoir Description:

Laboratory-basedServices with International & Oil Focus

80% of Revenue from international activities

  • Production Enhancement:

Products and Services for Wellbore Completions

2/3 U.S. & 1/3 International

Our services and products focus on maximizing incremental daily production rates and ultimate recovery rates to maximize our clients' return on their investment.

Core Lab targets the more stable, less volatile, production and production enhancement component

of the oil companies' capital and operating budgets.

Clients are the IOC's, NOC's and technologically advanced independents.

3

On average, conventional reservoirs currently yield a recovery factor of approximately 40%.

On average, unconventional reservoirs currently yield a recovery factor of approximately 9%.

Throughout the Company's history, Core's forward- thinking scientists have focused their talents on developing services and products that enable Core's global client base to take full advantage of reservoir optimization opportunities-present and future.

Non-Invasive Technologies for Reservoir OptimizationSM ("NITROSM") services, which provide Fit-For-Reservoir TM ("FFRTM") core and fluid analytical data analyses within a short timeframe.

These proprietary and non-invasive techniques are utilized to characterize core from onshore and offshore reservoirs, including both conventional and unconventional targets.

4

Core's game-changingReservoir Optimized

Completions Lab ("ROC LabTM") was commissioned

in 2019 and determines the best energetic solutions for a specific rock type. Core Lab continues to be the technological leader in the design of more efficient and effective energetic systems.

ROC LabTM is a collaborative development between the ballistics experts in Production Enhancement and the scientists in Core's Reservoir Description rock, fluid, and laboratory instrumentation segments. This collaboration presents clients with the opportunity to obtain measured data on the interrelationships of rocks, pore fluids, and various energetic options, all at reservoir stress conditions.

Core's approach to the integrated perforating gun system market continues to focus on technologically sophisticated clients.

Core's line-up of energetic systems is led by technological solutions focused on ultra-high performance energetic products, versus commodity products, resulting in both greater reservoir performance and improved wellsite efficiency.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Core Laboratories NV published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 14:47:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
09:48aCORE LABORATORIES N : Lab Presentation - Wolfe Research Virtual NDR - November 1..
PU
10/23CORE LABORATORIES N.V. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/22CORE LABORATORIES N : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
10/21CORE LABORATORIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/21CORE LABORATORIES N : Lab Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
PU
10/21CORE LABORATORIES N : Lab Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
PU
10/21CORE LAB REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 :
PR
10/21CORE LABORATORIES N V : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
10/21CORE LABORATORIES N.V. : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/16CORE LABORATORIES N : Announces Private Placement of $60 Million in Senior Notes
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 482 M - -
Net income 2020 -103 M - -
Net Debt 2020 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,12x
Yield 2020 1,55%
Capitalization 806 M 806 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Core Laboratories N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 21,57 $
Last Close Price 18,12 $
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence V. Bruno Chairman-Supervisory Board, President, CEO & COO
Christopher S. Hill Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jan Willem Sodderland Lead Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Margaret Ann van Kempen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Straughen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.-50.65%806
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-62.14%25 488
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-41.23%12 712
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-31.06%12 070
ENERGY ABSOLUTE2.86%5 521
DIALOG GROUP9.86%5 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group