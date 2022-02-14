Core Laboratories N : Lab Reports Additional Share Repurchases

______________________________________________________________
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CORE LAB REPORTS ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES
AMSTERDAM (14 February 2022) - Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: "CLB US" and Euronext
Amsterdam: "CLB NA") ("Core Lab" or the "Company") repurchased a total of 16,333 of its common shares during the period beginning 3 February 2022 and ending 14 February 2022, at an average price stated in USD of $24.75 per share.
Decisions regarding the timing and amount of any future share repurchase are dependent upon various factors, including without limitation, the Company's financial position, results of operations, earnings, financial forecasts, and capital expenditure budgets.
Core Laboratories N.V. (www.corelab.com) is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing region in the world.
For more information, please contact:
Gwen Y. Gresham - SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations, +1 713 328 6210 investor.relations@corelab.com
