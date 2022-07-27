Core Laboratories N : Lab Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CORE LAB REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS: SECOND QUARTER REVENUE OF $120.9 MILLION; UP 5% SEQUENTIALLY; UP 2% YEAR-

OVER-YEAR

OVER-YEAR SECOND QUARTER SEQUENTIAL INCREMENTAL MARGINS, EX-ITEMS, 43%, DRIVEN BY RESERVOIR DESCRIPTION

EX-ITEMS, 43%, DRIVEN BY RESERVOIR DESCRIPTION SECOND QUARTER GAAP EPS OF $0.15; EPS, EX-ITEMS, $0.12

EX-ITEMS, $0.12 RENEWS AND EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THROUGH 2026

ANNOUNCES Q3 2022 QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AMSTERDAM (27 July 2022) - Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: "CLB US" and Euronext Amsterdam: "CLB NA") ("Core", "Core Lab", or the "Company") reported second quarter 2022 revenue of $120,900,000. Sequential revenue growth was adversely impacted by approximately $2,000,000, due to the devaluation of the Euro and British Pound, as well as a decrease in revenue from operations based in Russia. Core's operating income was $11,700,000, with earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.15, all in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Operating income, ex-items, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $9,600,000, yielding operating margins of 8%, sequential incremental margins of 43%, and EPS, ex-items, of $0.12. An adjustment to reverse previously recognized stock compensation expense was recorded during the second quarter of 2022 for certain performance share awards which are no longer expected to vest. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the attached financial tables. Core's CEO, Larry Bruno stated, "First, our thoughts remain with our Ukrainian employees and their families during the on-going conflict. Turning to Core's results during the second quarter of 2022, we achieved sequential improvement in revenue, operating income, operating margins and EPS; these financial improvements occurred despite somewhat greater than expected business disruptions associated with the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Aside from the areas affected by this conflict, Core sees improving momentum in both onshore and offshore client activity across our global operations." Russia-Ukraine Conflict The on-going geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, along with the associated European and U.S. sanctions, presents some measure of uncertainty for Core's business and financial performance. Over the course of the second quarter of 2022, the military conflict continued and European sanctions against Russian crude oil imports were expanded. As part of Core's Reservoir Description laboratory network, the Company provides analytical services on crude oil, natural gas and derived products, including both reservoir condition analysis and ambient

condition assay work. Disruptions in assay work in parts of Europe, Russia and Ukraine have persisted with the continuing conflict, while traditional supply lines of crude oil and derived products are realigning to new logistical patterns. Given that current global demand for these liquid hydrocarbons remain near pre- conflict levels, Core Lab expects supply patterns to continue realigning, and demand for the Company's associated laboratory services to trend back toward pre-conflict levels. Liquidity, Free Cash Flow and Dividend On 9 June 2022, Core Lab announced a $60,000,000 At-The-Market ("ATM") equity offering program. As of 27 July 2022, the Company had not sold any shares under the ATM program. On 25 July 2022, the Company entered into an agreement to renew and extend its revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility was extended through 25 July 2026 with an aggregate borrowing commitment of $135,000,000, and includes a $50,000,000 accordion option. Additionally, the terms of the Credit Facility provide an increase to the maximum permitted leverage ratio to be equal to (a) 2.75:1.00 through the fiscal quarter ending 30 September 2022; and (b) 2.50:1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending 31 December 2022. For additional information regarding the Credit Facility, see the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company on 26 July 2022. Core Lab initially began to refocus the use of free cash towards reducing long-term debt in the first quarter of 2020. The Company maintains this focused effort and continues to apply free cash primarily towards reducing long-term debt. Long-term debt has been reduced from $295,900,000 as of 31 December 2019 to $171,900,000 as of 30 June 2022, or a cumulative debt reduction of $124,000,000 over the last 30 months. Core will continue applying free cash towards reducing debt until the Company reaches its target leverage ratio (calculated as total net debt divided by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA) of 1.5 times or lower. The following graph summarizes the progress towards reducing the leverage ratio during 2021 and the impact both the Russia-Ukraine conflict and significantly higher COVID-19 cases have had on the Company's leverage ratio during the first half of 2022. Core continues to focus on maximizing free cash flow ("FCF"), a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures. For the second quarter of 2022, cash from operations was

$600,000 and capital expenditures were $3,200,000, yielding FCF of $(2,600,000). Cash from operations declined sequentially in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to three factors: The Russia-Ukraine conflict negatively impacted the level of sales and revenue as the Company exited the first quarter and began the second quarter of 2022. Consequently, cash collections on accounts receivable were lower during the second quarter of 2022. Additional cash was also used to fund working capital requirements, as product sales continue to increase, supply chains remain challenged, and inflationary factors are resulting in higher levels of inventory. Cost reduction plans and associated severance obligations accrued in the first quarter of 2022 have been partially executed in the second quarter of 2022. Additionally, unfunded liabilities associated with certain employee retirement plans were paid from operating cash flow. Core expects the growth in working capital associated with higher levels of inventory to moderate, cash from operations to strengthen and the Company to generate positive free cash in future quarters. Core's free cash will continue to be returned to its shareholders via the Company's regular quarterly dividend as well as being focused towards reducing long-term debt. On 27 April 2022, Core's Board of Supervisory Directors ("Board") announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock, which was paid on 31 May 2022 to shareholders of record on 9 May 2022. Dutch withholding tax was deducted from the dividend at a rate of 15%. On 27 July 2022, the Board approved a cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock payable in the third quarter of 2022. The third quarter dividend will be payable on 29 August 2022, to shareholders of record on 8 August 2022. Dutch withholding tax will be deducted from the dividend at a rate of 15%. Reservoir Description Reservoir Description operations are closely correlated with trends in international and offshore activity levels, with approximately 80% of revenue sourced from outside the United States. Reservoir Description revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $75,800,000, up 1% sequentially and down 3% year-over-year. While underlying activity has improved in multiple international regions, there are two primary factors impeding the overall revenue growth: 1) the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and 2) devaluation of the Euro and British Pound. Revenue from operations in Russia in the second quarter of 2022 decreased approximately $800,000 sequentially, and $2,300,000 year-over-year; the revenue decline was $3,200,000 for the first half of 2022 when compared to 2021. Additionally, the sharp devaluation of both the Euro and British Pound during 2022 lowered revenue billed in these currencies when translated into U.S. dollars by $2,900,000 for the second quarter of 2022 and $4,800,000 for the first half of 2022, when compared to 2021. Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 on a GAAP basis was $5,900,000, while operating income, ex-items, was $5,000,000, yielding operating margins of 7% and sequential incremental margins of 102%. Core Lab's eighty-plus years of expertise evaluating both subsurface geology and fluid flow through natural, porous media are providing Reservoir Description with opportunities in emerging energy transition initiatives. In addition to Core's multi-faceted engagement in Carbon Capture and Sequestration ("CCS") projects, described over the past several quarters, the Company has also been engaged to evaluate subsurface cores tied to lithium extraction opportunities. Lithium is a valuable commodity, essential to the

creation of high efficiency batteries. During the second quarter of 2022, Core Lab, under the direction of 3PL Operating Inc., commenced work on a multi-well core project from Railroad Valley, Nevada. 3PL Operating Inc. has targeted a Pliocene continental evaporite sequence with extensive metalliferous deposits that include: sodium, phosphorous, tungsten, boron, lithium, and other metals, potentially making the Railroad Valley deposit one of the most promising in the world of this type. Multiple cored intervals from the 3PL Operating, Inc. Li 10-28 and Li 11-18 wells were recovered from the subsurface and stabilized at the wellsite with Core Lab's proprietary CoreSta™ technology. CoreSta™ is a superior preservation technology specifically invented for friable and unconsolidated formations. Upon arrival at the laboratory, these cores were immediately scanned using Core Lab's proprietary Non-Invasive Testing and Reservoir Optimization ("NITROSM") technologies. Among these, Dual Energy Computed Tomography ("DECT") quickly provided experts at 3PL Operating, Inc. with lithologic information and a wide range of geological and petrophysical parameters, as well as high resolution (millimeter-scale) 3D digital images of the recovered cores. The cores are now progressing through the laboratory analytical program. Geological insights and petrophysical parameters obtained from this analytical program will provide a robust dataset of physical measurements that 3PL Operating, Inc. will use for both economic assessment of the strata and to establish optimized development strategies. All of the analytical data for this important project are being hosted in Core Lab's secure RAPID™ database, which 3PL Operating, Inc. will use as a shared digital workspace. Also in the second quarter of 2022, a client company in Latin America employed Core Lab's proprietary technologies to improve the utility of heavy and extra-heavy crudes from an onshore field by blending them with lighter crude oils. Laboratory fluid testing, including assessment of the potential for the precipitation of organic solids, is required to verify the viability of the resultant blends. Responding to this need, Core Lab developed and executed a testing protocol using its proprietary imaging system for magnified viewing of fluids and fluid interactions at high temperatures and pressures. This technology uses two methods to evaluate and measure asphaltene flocculation: 1) a high-resolution trinocular microscope for pressurized fluid imaging ("PFI"), and 2) a near infrared ("NIR") spectrophotometer. Combined, these technologies determine the size and shape of flocculated particles at various temperatures and pressures. Successful development and deployment of these technologies, coupled with the growing market for heavy oil blends, has led to the commissioning of similar studies for additional clients in South America in the second half of 2022. Production Enhancement Production Enhancement operations, which are focused on complex completions in unconventional, tight- oil reservoirs in the U.S., as well as conventional offshore projects across the globe, posted second quarter 2022 revenue of $45,100,000, up 11%, both sequentially and year-over-year. Operating income on a GAAP basis was $4,900,000, while operating income, ex-items, was $3,900,000, yielding operating margins of 9% and sequential incremental margins of 18%. In the quarter, Core's proprietary product sales experienced growth and market penetration in both U.S. and international markets. During the second quarter of 2022, working with a client in the North Sea, Core Lab successfully launched its innovative energetic perforating system, Helios™, aimed at improving the efficiency of plug-and- abandonment ("P&A") programs. Helios™ is a technology that creates a high-density perforation matrix, providing improved access to the cement between the outermost casing and the geologic formation. The optimized perforation matrix allows for greater circulation and more efficient removal of debris in the annular