Core Lithium : Acquires six Highly Prospective ML's Adjacent Finniss
12/07/2021 | 05:42pm EST
For personal use only
ASX:CXO Announcement
8 December 2021
Core executes acquisition of six highly prospective
mining leases adjacent to Finniss in the NT
Highlights
Core has executed an option agreement to purchase six granted Mineral Licences (MLs) that include over 30 historic pegmatite mines
Core's initial evaluation drilling has confirmed the prospectivity for these lithium-rich pegmatites for spodumene mineralisation
Evidence of lithium fertility and spodumene mineralisation intersected in multiple drill holes during first pass exploration on option agreement MLs
Significant tin, tantalum and niobium levels also identified in drilling
New MLs have significant potential to accelerate opportunities to expand and extend lithium production at Finniss
Further Finniss lithium exploration and resource drilling updates over coming weeks and into 2022 as results are received from over 4,000 laboratory assays
Advanced Australian lithium developer, Core Lithium Ltd (Core or Company) (ASX: CXO), is pleased to announce that it has executed the acquisition of six prospective Mineral Leases (MLs) adjacent to the Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory.
In March 2021, Core entered into an option agreement to acquire these six granted MLs, which have a history of tin and tantalum mining and production from pegmatites with similar chemistry to the pegmatites on Core's adjacent Finniss Lithium Project tenements.
Page | 1
For personal use only
During the 2021 drilling season, a first pass drill assessment of five of these MLs immediately adjacent to Core's Finniss Project was completed. A total of 29 RC holes were drilled for 4,530m to test ten separate targets. Assays have now been received for 18 of the holes (Figures 2 & 3).
Large downhole thicknesses of pegmatite were intersected at some prospects. For example, 67m in CRC002 (Centurion), 21m in CRC014 (Northern Reward) and 25m in CRC026 (Bilatos).
Significant lithium intersections were found in all drillholes at the Centurion Prospect (Figure 1). The lithium-rich Centurion Pegmatite is open along strike in both directions and at depth. Assays received to date include:
9m @ 0.67% Li2O in CRC001
22m @ 0.74% Li2O in CRC002
5m @ 0.96% and 2m @ 2.26% Li2O in CRC003
2m @ 0.92% Li2O in CRC004
2m @ 0.61% Li2O in CRC005
Figure 1. Plan view of drilling at Centurion and Northern Reward Prospects, MLN 1148
Page | 2
For personal use only
At the Bilatos Prospect, a series of holes drilled along the strike of the body has identified a continuous pegmatite zone that is more than 350m long, dipping steeply to the east and with downhole thicknesses of up to 25m.
Further indications from outside of the ML813 on Core's ELs are that the Bilatos pegmatite could extend to more than 800m in length. Assays for this drilling are still pending.
Substantial pegmatites over several hundred metres long were also intersected by drilling at Northern Reward, Annies and Saffums.
In addition, significant grades of tin (Sn), tantalum (Ta) and niobium (Nb) were intersected in drilling. Assays above 100ppm are as follows (Figure 1).
6m from 61m @ 192ppm SnO2, 157ppm Nb2O5 in CRC013 (Northern Reward)
21m from 89m @ 241ppm Ta2O5, 299ppm Nb2O5 in CRC014 (Northern Reward)
5m from 95m @ 166ppm SnO2, 182ppm Nb2O5 in CRC018 (Trojan)
3m from 86m @ 178ppm SnO2, 397ppm Ta2O5 and
5m from 92m @ 119ppm SnO2, 393ppm Ta2O5, 114ppm Nb2O5 in CRC015 (Angers)
Figure 2. Location of Option Agreement MLs
Page | 3
For personal use only
Subject to securing the appropriate authorisations (refer ASX 4/3/21), Core will pay:
$5,000,000 to the Project Vendors, with $1,500,000 to be paid in cash and the balance of $3,500,000 to be paid in cash or CXO shares, at Core's discretion (subject to any shareholder approval otherwise the balance of consideration will be cash). Any shares will be subject to an escrow period of approx 4.5 months.
Contingent consideration will also be payable of $500,000 to the Project Vendors,
($150,000 in cash and $350,000 in cash or CXO shares, at Core's discretion (subject to any required shareholder approval)) for each 1mt JORC resource Bynoe discovers, capped at an aggregate amount of $5,000,000. Any shares will be subject to an escrow period of approx 3.5 months.
Core's Managing Director, Stephen Biggins, commented:
"This acquisition represents another enormous opportunity to add significant value for
the Finniss Lithium Project through the acceleration of our resource expansion objectives.
"Bringing these MLs into our portfolio supports our previously stated objective of further
increasing the resource and mine life of the Finniss Project and cements our dominant landholding in this lithium-rich and low-risk mining jurisdiction of the Northern Territory."
This announcement has been approved for release by the Core Lithium Board.
For further information please contact:
For Media and Broker queries:
Stephen Biggins
Fraser Beattie
Managing Director
Account Manager
Core Lithium Limited
Cannings Purple
+61 8 8317 1700
+61 421 505 557
info@corelithium.com.au
fbeattie@canningspurple.com.au
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Dr Graeme McDonald (BSc(Hons)Geol, Ph.D) as Resource Manager of Core Lithium Ltd. Dr McDonald is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is bound by and follows the Institute's codes and recommended practices. Dr McDonald acts as a consultant to Core Lithium Ltd and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Dr McDonald consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
Page | 4
For personal use only
Table 1 Summary of geological observations from 2021 drilling at Finniss
Hole ID
Prospect
Drill
Easting
Northing
Dip
Azimuth
Total
From
To
Interval
Grade
Type
Depth
(m)
(m)
(m)
(Li2O%)
CRC001
Centurion
RC
686825
8584791
-61.04
295.27
156
137
146
9
0.67
CRC002
Centurion
RC
686853
8584853
-61.88
289.69
174
145
167
22
0.74
CRC003
Centurion
RC
686884
8584897
-60.17
285.4
156
93
98
5
0.96
and
126
128
2
0.45
and
141
143
2
2.26
CRC004
Centurion
RC
686914
8584931
-62.3
294.82
192
160
162
2
0.92
CRC005
Centurion
RC
686942
8584979
-60.52
286.96
138
97
99
2
0.61
CRC006
Leviathan
RC
686307
8585542
-62.43
265.89
186
No Significant Intercepts
CRC007
Leviathan
RC
686291
8585648
-63.42
263.79
174
No Significant Intercepts
CRC008
Northern Reward
RC
687180
8584697
-63.48
295.8
174
124
127
3
0.42
CRC009
Pandanus
RC
686649
8584220
-59.52
281.34
150
No Significant Intercepts
CRC010
Pandanus
RC
686661
8584269
-59.76
281.13
180
No Significant Intercepts
CRC011
Northern Reward
RC
686946
8584225
-60.37
296.78
138
No Significant Intercepts
CRC012
Northern Reward
RC
687020
8584402
-60.49
296.05
108
No Significant Intercepts
CRC013
Northern Reward
RC
687091
8584526
-59.97
295.28
156
No Significant Intercepts
CRC014
Northern Reward
RC
687145
8584607
-62.7
284.44
126
124
127
3
0.42
CRC015
Angers
RC
687200
8582974
-61.11
129.14
138
No Significant Intercepts
CRC016
Angers
RC
687174
8582996
-60.6
120
108
No Significant Intercepts
CRC017
McBurns
RC
686605
8583979
-60
285
132
No Significant Intercepts
CRC018
Trojan
RC
686577
8584053
-60
285
114
No Significant Intercepts
CRC019
Annie
RC
693244
8582699
-69.07
109.72
210
Awaiting Assays
CRC020
Annie
RC
693255
8582628
-64.62
111.64
240
Awaiting Assays
CRC021
Annie
RC
693299
8582748
-65.17
126.7
168
Awaiting Assays
CRC022
Annie
RC
693319
8582789
-64.59
115.37
150
Awaiting Assays
CRC023
Annie
RC
693366
8582899
-70.92
119.93
126
Awaiting Assays
CRC024
Bilatos
RC
691157
8578400
-60.32
284.5
138
Awaiting Assays
CRC025
Bilatos
RC
691204
8578487
-60.48
283.16
150
Awaiting Assays
CRC026
Bilatos
RC
691242
8578548
-60.09
280.31
156
Awaiting Assays
CRC027
Bilatos
RC
690950
8578538
-61.1
101.8
174
Awaiting Assays
CRC028
Saffums 1
RC
690091
8577408
-60.57
280.93
174
Awaiting Assays
CRC029
Saffums 1
RC
690143
8577529
-60.39
278.41
144
Awaiting Assays
About Core
Core Lithium's Finniss Project is under-construction as Australia's most advanced new lithium project on the ASX and places Core Lithium at the front of the line of new global lithium production.
Finniss has been awarded Australian Federal Government Major Project Status and is also one of the most capital efficient lithium projects and has arguably the best logistics chain to markets of any Australian lithium project.
The Finniss Project boasts world-class,high-grade and high-quality lithium suitable for lithium batteries used to power electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.
Page | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Core Lithium Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:41:07 UTC.