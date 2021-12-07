Core Lithium : Acquires six Highly Prospective ML's Adjacent Finniss

Subject to securing the appropriate authorisations (refer ASX 4/3/21), Core will pay:

$5,000,000 to the Project Vendors, with $1,500,000 to be paid in cash and the balance of $3,500,000 to be paid in cash or CXO shares, at Core's discretion (subject to any shareholder approval otherwise the balance of consideration will be cash). Any shares will be subject to an escrow period of approx 4.5 months. Contingent consideration will also be payable of $500,000 to the Project Vendors,

($150,000 in cash and $350,000 in cash or CXO shares, at Core's discretion (subject to any required shareholder approval)) for each 1mt JORC resource Bynoe discovers, capped at an aggregate amount of $5,000,000. Any shares will be subject to an escrow period of approx 3.5 months.

Core's Managing Director, Stephen Biggins, commented:

"This acquisition represents another enormous opportunity to add significant value for

the Finniss Lithium Project through the acceleration of our resource expansion objectives.

"Bringing these MLs into our portfolio supports our previously stated objective of further

increasing the resource and mine life of the Finniss Project and cements our dominant landholding in this lithium-rich and low-risk mining jurisdiction of the Northern Territory."

This announcement has been approved for release by the Core Lithium Board.

For further information please contact: For Media and Broker queries: Stephen Biggins Fraser Beattie Managing Director Account Manager Core Lithium Limited Cannings Purple +61 8 8317 1700 +61 421 505 557 info@corelithium.com.au fbeattie@canningspurple.com.au

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Dr Graeme McDonald (BSc(Hons)Geol, Ph.D) as Resource Manager of Core Lithium Ltd. Dr McDonald is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is bound by and follows the Institute's codes and recommended practices. Dr McDonald acts as a consultant to Core Lithium Ltd and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Dr McDonald consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.