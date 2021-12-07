Log in
Core Lithium : Acquires six Highly Prospective ML's Adjacent Finniss

12/07/2021 | 05:42pm EST
For personal use only

ASX:CXO Announcement

8 December 2021

Core executes acquisition of six highly prospective

mining leases adjacent to Finniss in the NT

Highlights

  • Core has executed an option agreement to purchase six granted Mineral Licences (MLs) that include over 30 historic pegmatite mines
  • Core's initial evaluation drilling has confirmed the prospectivity for these lithium-rich pegmatites for spodumene mineralisation
  • Evidence of lithium fertility and spodumene mineralisation intersected in multiple drill holes during first pass exploration on option agreement MLs
  • Significant tin, tantalum and niobium levels also identified in drilling
  • New MLs have significant potential to accelerate opportunities to expand and extend lithium production at Finniss
  • Further Finniss lithium exploration and resource drilling updates over coming weeks and into 2022 as results are received from over 4,000 laboratory assays

Advanced Australian lithium developer, Core Lithium Ltd (Core or Company) (ASX: CXO), is pleased to announce that it has executed the acquisition of six prospective Mineral Leases (MLs) adjacent to the Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory.

In March 2021, Core entered into an option agreement to acquire these six granted MLs, which have a history of tin and tantalum mining and production from pegmatites with similar chemistry to the pegmatites on Core's adjacent Finniss Lithium Project tenements.

Page | 1

For personal use only

During the 2021 drilling season, a first pass drill assessment of five of these MLs immediately adjacent to Core's Finniss Project was completed. A total of 29 RC holes were drilled for 4,530m to test ten separate targets. Assays have now been received for 18 of the holes (Figures 2 & 3).

Large downhole thicknesses of pegmatite were intersected at some prospects. For example, 67m in CRC002 (Centurion), 21m in CRC014 (Northern Reward) and 25m in CRC026 (Bilatos).

Significant lithium intersections were found in all drillholes at the Centurion Prospect (Figure 1). The lithium-rich Centurion Pegmatite is open along strike in both directions and at depth. Assays received to date include:

  • 9m @ 0.67% Li2O in CRC001
  • 22m @ 0.74% Li2O in CRC002
  • 5m @ 0.96% and 2m @ 2.26% Li2O in CRC003
  • 2m @ 0.92% Li2O in CRC004
  • 2m @ 0.61% Li2O in CRC005

Figure 1. Plan view of drilling at Centurion and Northern Reward Prospects, MLN 1148

Page | 2

For personal use only

At the Bilatos Prospect, a series of holes drilled along the strike of the body has identified a continuous pegmatite zone that is more than 350m long, dipping steeply to the east and with downhole thicknesses of up to 25m.

Further indications from outside of the ML813 on Core's ELs are that the Bilatos pegmatite could extend to more than 800m in length. Assays for this drilling are still pending.

Substantial pegmatites over several hundred metres long were also intersected by drilling at Northern Reward, Annies and Saffums.

In addition, significant grades of tin (Sn), tantalum (Ta) and niobium (Nb) were intersected in drilling. Assays above 100ppm are as follows (Figure 1).

  • 6m from 61m @ 192ppm SnO2, 157ppm Nb2O5 in CRC013 (Northern Reward)
  • 21m from 89m @ 241ppm Ta2O5, 299ppm Nb2O5 in CRC014 (Northern Reward)
  • 5m from 95m @ 166ppm SnO2, 182ppm Nb2O5 in CRC018 (Trojan)
  • 3m from 86m @ 178ppm SnO2, 397ppm Ta2O5 and
  • 5m from 92m @ 119ppm SnO2, 393ppm Ta2O5, 114ppm Nb2O5 in CRC015 (Angers)

Figure 2. Location of Option Agreement MLs

Page | 3

For personal use only

Subject to securing the appropriate authorisations (refer ASX 4/3/21), Core will pay:

  1. $5,000,000 to the Project Vendors, with $1,500,000 to be paid in cash and the balance of $3,500,000 to be paid in cash or CXO shares, at Core's discretion (subject to any shareholder approval otherwise the balance of consideration will be cash). Any shares will be subject to an escrow period of approx 4.5 months.
  2. Contingent consideration will also be payable of $500,000 to the Project Vendors,

($150,000 in cash and $350,000 in cash or CXO shares, at Core's discretion (subject to any required shareholder approval)) for each 1mt JORC resource Bynoe discovers, capped at an aggregate amount of $5,000,000. Any shares will be subject to an escrow period of approx 3.5 months.

Core's Managing Director, Stephen Biggins, commented:

"This acquisition represents another enormous opportunity to add significant value for

the Finniss Lithium Project through the acceleration of our resource expansion objectives.

"Bringing these MLs into our portfolio supports our previously stated objective of further

increasing the resource and mine life of the Finniss Project and cements our dominant landholding in this lithium-rich and low-risk mining jurisdiction of the Northern Territory."

This announcement has been approved for release by the Core Lithium Board.

For further information please contact:

For Media and Broker queries:

Stephen Biggins

Fraser Beattie

Managing Director

Account Manager

Core Lithium Limited

Cannings Purple

+61 8 8317 1700

+61 421 505 557

info@corelithium.com.au

fbeattie@canningspurple.com.au

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Dr Graeme McDonald (BSc(Hons)Geol, Ph.D) as Resource Manager of Core Lithium Ltd. Dr McDonald is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is bound by and follows the Institute's codes and recommended practices. Dr McDonald acts as a consultant to Core Lithium Ltd and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Dr McDonald consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page | 4

For personal use only

Table 1 Summary of geological observations from 2021 drilling at Finniss

Hole ID

Prospect

Drill

Easting

Northing

Dip

Azimuth

Total

From

To

Interval

Grade

Type

Depth

(m)

(m)

(m)

(Li2O%)

CRC001

Centurion

RC

686825

8584791

-61.04

295.27

156

137

146

9

0.67

CRC002

Centurion

RC

686853

8584853

-61.88

289.69

174

145

167

22

0.74

CRC003

Centurion

RC

686884

8584897

-60.17

285.4

156

93

98

5

0.96

and

126

128

2

0.45

and

141

143

2

2.26

CRC004

Centurion

RC

686914

8584931

-62.3

294.82

192

160

162

2

0.92

CRC005

Centurion

RC

686942

8584979

-60.52

286.96

138

97

99

2

0.61

CRC006

Leviathan

RC

686307

8585542

-62.43

265.89

186

No Significant Intercepts

CRC007

Leviathan

RC

686291

8585648

-63.42

263.79

174

No Significant Intercepts

CRC008

Northern Reward

RC

687180

8584697

-63.48

295.8

174

124

127

3

0.42

CRC009

Pandanus

RC

686649

8584220

-59.52

281.34

150

No Significant Intercepts

CRC010

Pandanus

RC

686661

8584269

-59.76

281.13

180

No Significant Intercepts

CRC011

Northern Reward

RC

686946

8584225

-60.37

296.78

138

No Significant Intercepts

CRC012

Northern Reward

RC

687020

8584402

-60.49

296.05

108

No Significant Intercepts

CRC013

Northern Reward

RC

687091

8584526

-59.97

295.28

156

No Significant Intercepts

CRC014

Northern Reward

RC

687145

8584607

-62.7

284.44

126

124

127

3

0.42

CRC015

Angers

RC

687200

8582974

-61.11

129.14

138

No Significant Intercepts

CRC016

Angers

RC

687174

8582996

-60.6

120

108

No Significant Intercepts

CRC017

McBurns

RC

686605

8583979

-60

285

132

No Significant Intercepts

CRC018

Trojan

RC

686577

8584053

-60

285

114

No Significant Intercepts

CRC019

Annie

RC

693244

8582699

-69.07

109.72

210

Awaiting Assays

CRC020

Annie

RC

693255

8582628

-64.62

111.64

240

Awaiting Assays

CRC021

Annie

RC

693299

8582748

-65.17

126.7

168

Awaiting Assays

CRC022

Annie

RC

693319

8582789

-64.59

115.37

150

Awaiting Assays

CRC023

Annie

RC

693366

8582899

-70.92

119.93

126

Awaiting Assays

CRC024

Bilatos

RC

691157

8578400

-60.32

284.5

138

Awaiting Assays

CRC025

Bilatos

RC

691204

8578487

-60.48

283.16

150

Awaiting Assays

CRC026

Bilatos

RC

691242

8578548

-60.09

280.31

156

Awaiting Assays

CRC027

Bilatos

RC

690950

8578538

-61.1

101.8

174

Awaiting Assays

CRC028

Saffums 1

RC

690091

8577408

-60.57

280.93

174

Awaiting Assays

CRC029

Saffums 1

RC

690143

8577529

-60.39

278.41

144

Awaiting Assays

About Core

Core Lithium's Finniss Project is under-construction as Australia's most advanced new lithium project on the ASX and places Core Lithium at the front of the line of new global lithium production.

Finniss has been awarded Australian Federal Government Major Project Status and is also one of the most capital efficient lithium projects and has arguably the best logistics chain to markets of any Australian lithium project.

The Finniss Project boasts world-class,high-grade and high-quality lithium suitable for lithium batteries used to power electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.

Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Core Lithium Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,00 M -2,85 M -2,85 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 884 M 629 M 630 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart CORE LITHIUM LTD
Duration : Period :
Core Lithium Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORE LITHIUM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,53 AUD
Average target price 0,70 AUD
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Richard Biggins Managing Director & Executive Director
Simon Iacopetta Chief Financial Officer
Gregory David English Non-Executive Chairman
Blair L. Duncan Chief Operating Officer
Heath Albert Hellewell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORE LITHIUM LTD265.52%559
BHP GROUP-5.84%139 947
RIO TINTO PLC-16.04%100 434
GLENCORE PLC53.30%62 081
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.49%45 647
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.87%33 935