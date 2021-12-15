Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Core Lithium Ltd
  News
  Summary
    CXO   AU000000CXO2

CORE LITHIUM LTD

(CXO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/15
0.52 AUD   -4.59%
05:59pCORE LITHIUM : Application for quotation of securities - CXO
PU
12/13Charger Metals NL - Lithium Pegmatite Trends Highlighted at Bynoe
AQ
12/12CORE LITHIUM : Finniss Lithium Project Exploration Update
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Core Lithium : Application for quotation of securities - CXO

12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CORE LITHIUM LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 16, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CXO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,100,000

16/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CORE LITHIUM LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

80146287809

1.3

ASX issuer code

CXO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CXOAC : OPTION EXPIRING 12-FEB-2023 EX $0.45

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CXO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

4,100,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

16/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

16/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

16/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

4,100,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.45000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Core Lithium Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,00 M -2,87 M -2,87 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 868 M 618 M 622 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart CORE LITHIUM LTD
Duration : Period :
Core Lithium Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORE LITHIUM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,52 AUD
Average target price 0,70 AUD
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Richard Biggins Managing Director & Executive Director
Simon Iacopetta Chief Financial Officer
Gregory David English Non-Executive Chairman
Blair L. Duncan Chief Operating Officer
Heath Albert Hellewell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORE LITHIUM LTD258.62%648
BHP GROUP-3.21%147 347
RIO TINTO PLC-11.26%106 061
GLENCORE PLC57.51%63 696
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.53%46 780
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.70%32 995