Stable Board and new Management team in place to support the restart strategy

NT and SA exploration targets in lithium and other commodities

Disciplined approach to capital allocation and restart studies

Focus on optimising the asset and remaining restart ready

Operations paused in response to market conditions

The Northern Territory's first and only lithium miner

Healthy cash balance and no debt provides a stable platform

Ideally placed to capture future value with infrastructure and key markets on our doorstep

The Finniss Operations

Core holds ~500km2 of the Bynoe pegmatite field in the NT

Potential for lithium deposits within trucking distance of

Finniss

Extensive evidence of historic tin-tantalumworkings throughout the field with large parts yet to be explored

for lithium

Produces a high-quality,coarse-grained pegmatite concentrate which is highly regarded by our offtake partners

Targeting Resource growth over the next 12 months to enhance a future restart plan

Mineral Resource Estimate

Total: 48.2Mt @ 1.26 Li2O% for 608kt of Li2O Contained Metal

M&I: 27.9Mt @ 1.32% Li2O% for 369kt of Li2O Contained Metal