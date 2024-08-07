ASX: CXO

Diggers & Dealers Forum

Paul Brown (CEO) | 7th August 2024

Corporate Overview

Stable Board and new Management team in place to support the restart strategy

Greg English

ASX Code

CXO

Paul Brown

Shares (as of 30 June)

2,137m

Non-Executive Chair

Chief Executive Officer

BEng (Hons), LLB

M.Eng (MI)

Performance Rights

5.4m

Options

3.5m

Share Price 06 August 2024

$0.09

Heath Hellewell

James Virgo

Market Capitalisation

$195m

Non-Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer

BSc (Hons) MAIG

Bcom, CA

Cash 30 June 2024

$87.6m

Debt

Nil

Malcolm McComas

Jarek Kopias

Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

BEc, LLB, SF Fin, FAICD

Bcom, CPA, AGIA, AGS (CS, CGP)

3

Investment highlights

Ideally placed to capture future value with infrastructure and key markets on our doorstep

Healthy cash balance and no debt provides a stable platform

The Northern Territory's first and only lithium miner

Operations paused in response to market conditions

Focus on optimising the asset and remaining restart ready

DARWIN

Finniss Lithium

Operation

Disciplined approach to capital allocation and restart studies

NT and SA exploration targets in lithium and other commodities

NORTHERN TERRITORY

4

The Finniss Operations

Core holds ~500km2 of the Bynoe pegmatite field in the NT

Potential for lithium deposits within trucking distance of

Finniss

Extensive evidence of historic tin-tantalumworkings throughout the field with large parts yet to be explored

for lithium

Produces a high-quality,coarse-grained pegmatite concentrate which is highly regarded by our offtake partners

Targeting Resource growth over the next 12 months to enhance a future restart plan

Mineral Resource Estimate

Total: 48.2Mt @ 1.26 Li2O% for 608kt of Li2O Contained Metal

M&I: 27.9Mt @ 1.32% Li2O% for 369kt of Li2O Contained Metal

Refer to Appendices for a breakdown of the JORC categories of the MRE.

5

The Finniss Operations

  • Lithium discovery in the Northern Territory in 2016
  • Consolidation of a major land position over several years
  • Ideally located 88km from Darwin Port via sealed roads
  • Mineral Lease granted in early 2019
  • Completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study in April 2019
  • Construction of DMS plant commences in June 2022
  • Total Capital Investment to date of +$250m (Grants and BP33)
  • First concentrate production from the DMS plant in February

2023 and first shipment in May 2023

  • Successful ramp up of mining and processing
  • Lithium price fall of ~85% in the 2023 calendar year
  • Decision to pause operations was made in January 2024
  • Processing of last ore stockpiles completed in June 2024

6

High quality infrastructure with capacity

7

Exploration opportunity

Very limited exploration conducted outside Finniss in the last three years

Finniss

Li Au

Adelaide River

U Au

Shoobridge

Li Au

• Opportunities to build Resources within

trucking distance of the Finniss processing

plant are the highest priority in FY25

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Low cost exploration to generate and advance

drill targets in the Central Australian projects is

also underway

Gold, lithium, uranium, base metals, niobium

and rare earths targets

Anninngie

Li

Napperby

U V

Albarta

Base metals REE

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

SO UTH AUSTRALIA

Mt Freeling

Base metals

Barrow Creek

Li

Jervois

Base metals

Enita

U REE

QUEENSLAND

Fitton

U

NEW S OUTH WA LES

Lithium

Uranium

Base metals

VICTORIA

TASMANIA

8

Building a high performing culture

  • Maintaining our culture of capital

discipline into any future operational restart

  • Capitalising on the learnings from the

successful ramp-up at Finniss

  • Retention of critical site-based skills to

maintain operational readiness

  • Adding new experienced senior
    people into the leadership team
  • Ability to attract a loyal residential
    workforce based in and around Darwin

9

Remaining Restart Ready

Capturing significant value from Finniss when market conditions stabilise

Small, dedicated team in place at site

Retention of skills and experience to ensure a high standard of site maintenance and operational readiness

Water management and ensuring the processing plant remains operationally sound are key areas of focus

+5,000wmt of spodumene concentrate and 75,000wmt of lithium fines available for sale

Detailed bottom-up assessment of the cost base and future operating strategy being completed

Targeting completion of Restart Study in the first half of CY25

10

