Core Lithium Ltd is an Australia-based lithium mining company. It owns and operates Finniss Lithium project, which is located south of Darwin Port in the Northern Territory. The project lies within a prospective area for lithium in the NT, the Bynoe Pegmatite Field, and covers approximately 500 square kilometers (km2) of granted tenements. The project is approximately 88 kilometers (km) by sealed road from Darwin Port, Northern Territory. Its other projects include Shoobridge Lithium, Anningie and Barrow Creek Lithium, Napperby Uranium, Yerelina and Mt Freeling, and Blueys-Inkheart. The Shoobridge Lithium Project is located approximately 80 km south-southeast of Finniss near Darwin in the Northern Territory. The Anningie and Barrow Creek encompass eight exploration licenses over approximately 2,000 km2 in and around the Anningie and Barrow Creek tin-tantalum pegmatite fields in the Northern Territory. Napperby is an advanced uranium project within the central Northern Territory.

Sector Diversified Mining