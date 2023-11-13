Stock CNM CORE & MAIN, INC.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Core & Main, Inc.

Core & Main, Inc. Stock price

Equities

CNM

US21874C1027

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Market Closed - Nyse
Other stock markets
 04:02:05 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Core & Main, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
31.45 USD -0.88% -1.38% +62.87%
06:00am Core & Main, Inc.(NYSE:CNM) added to S&P 1000 CI
06:00am Core & Main, Inc.(NYSE:CNM) added to S&P 400 Industrials CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials (USD)

Sales 2024 * 6,689 M Sales 2025 * 6,909 M Capitalization 5,452 M
Net income 2024 * 522 M Net income 2025 * 450 M EV / Sales 2024 *
1,01x
Net Debt 2024 * 1,324 M Net Debt 2025 * 1,102 M EV / Sales 2025 *
0,95x
P/E ratio 2024 *
14,6x
P/E ratio 2025 *
14,1x
Employees 4,500
Yield 2024 *
-
Yield 2025 *
-
Free-Float 32.70%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Core & Main, Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Core & Main, Inc.

Core & Main, Inc.(NYSE:CNM) added to S&P 1000 CI
Core & Main, Inc.(NYSE:CNM) added to S&P 400 Industrials CI
Core & Main, Inc.(NYSE:CNM) added to S&P Composite 1500 CI
Core & Main, Inc.(NYSE:CNM) added to S&P 400 CI
Core & Main to Buy Granite Water Works; Shares Rise MT
Deutsche Bank Raises Core & Main Price Target to $49 From $48, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Core & Main Insider Sold Shares Worth $375,298, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Core & Main to Acquire Enviroscape MT
Core & Main, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Enviroscape ECM, Ltd. CI
Core & Main Insider Sold Shares Worth $1,596,780, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Core & Main Insider Sold Shares Worth $387,982, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Wolfe Research Upgrades Core & Main to Outperform From Peer Perform, Price Target is $40 MT
Core & Main Insider Sold Shares Worth $600,330, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Transcript : Core & Main, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day CI
Core & Main Insider Sold Shares Worth $1,137,740, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Core & Main, Inc.

Deutsche Bank Raises Core & Main Price Target to $49 From $48, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Wolfe Research Upgrades Core & Main to Outperform From Peer Perform, Price Target is $40 MT
JPMorgan Adjusts Core & Main Price Target to $30 From $29, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
RBC Ups Price Target on Core & Main to $34 From $33 Amid Stronger Margins After Q2 Results, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Core & Main to $34 From $29, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
More recommendations

Press releases Core & Main, Inc.

CORE & MAIN SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GRANITE WATER WORKS INC AQ
Core & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire Granite Water Works Inc. BU
Core & Main Announces Secondary Offering and Share Repurchase BU
Core & Main Announces Preliminary Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results BU
More press releases

Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.88%
1 week-1.38%
Current month+4.55%
1 month-1.29%
3 months-1.50%
6 months+17.13%
Current year+62.87%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
29.60
Extreme 29.6
32.51
1 month
29.13
Extreme 29.13
32.75
Current year
19.20
Extreme 19.2
33.32
1 year
18.75
Extreme 18.75
33.32
3 years
18.75
Extreme 18.75
33.32
5 years
18.75
Extreme 18.75
33.32
10 years
18.75
Extreme 18.75
33.32
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Core & Main, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Stephen LeClair CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 54 2021
Mark Witkowski DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 48 2021
Carrie Busbee CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer - -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Kathleen Mazzarella BRD
 Director/Board Member 63 2021
James Castellano BRD
 Director/Board Member 71 2021
Jonathan Zrebiec BRD
 Director/Board Member 43 2021
More insiders

ETFs positioned on Core & Main, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
L&G CLEAN WATER UCITS ETF - ACC - USD ETF L&G Clean Water UCITS ETF - Acc - USD
2.87% 368 M€ +2.96%
FIRST TRUST ISE WATER INDEX FUND ETF - USD ETF First Trust ISE Water Index Fund ETF - USD
2.61% 1,196 M€ +3.84%
JANUS SMALL CAP GROWTH ALPHA ETF - USD ETF Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF - USD
2.16% 131 M€ +8.20%
SPDR S&P KENSHO INTELLIGENT STRUCTURES ETF - USD ETF SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF - USD
2.03% 18 M€ -7.45%
More ETFs positioned on Core & Main, Inc.

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 31.45 -0.88% 23,872,726
23-11-09 31.73 +2.09% 10,154,148
23-11-08 31.08 +0.39% 2,166,186
23-11-07 30.96 -0.90% 7,791,418
23-11-06 31.24 -2.04% 1,741,403

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:02 pm EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc. is a holding company. It is focused on advancing reliable infrastructure with local services, nationwide. It is a specialized distributor with a focus on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. It provides solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, nationwide. Its specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and new construction of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection infrastructure. It has a network of approximately 320 branch locations in 48 states across the United States. Its comprehensive product portfolio consists of more than 200,000 stock-keeping units from approximately 4,500 suppliers. Its offering consists of pipes, valves and fittings, storm drainage products, fire protection products and fabrication services, and smart metering products and technology.
Sector
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
Calendar
2023-11-12 - South Carolina Rural Water Association Conference
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Core & Main, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
31.45USD
Average target price
37.85USD
Spread / Average Target
+20.34%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CORE & MAIN, INC. Stock Core & Main, Inc.
+62.87% 5 452 M $
ATLAS COPCO AB Stock Atlas Copco AB
+23.07% 64 966 M $
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION Stock Parker-Hannifin Corporation
+44.14% 53 889 M $
INGERSOLL RAND INC. Stock Ingersoll Rand Inc.
+30.79% 27 664 M $
FANUC CORPORATION Stock Fanuc Corporation
-3.48% 24 253 M $
XYLEM INC. Stock Xylem Inc.
-10.95% 23 737 M $
FORTIVE CORPORATION Stock Fortive Corporation
+2.46% 23 135 M $
SANDVIK AB Stock Sandvik AB
+3.08% 22 453 M $
DOVER CORPORATION Stock Dover Corporation
-2.79% 18 414 M $
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. Stock Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
-15.27% 16 908 M $
Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Core & Main, Inc. - Nyse
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer