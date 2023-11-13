Core & Main, Inc. Stock price
Equities
CNM
US21874C1027
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|31.45 USD
|-0.88%
|-1.38%
|+62.87%
|06:00am
|Core & Main, Inc.(NYSE:CNM) added to S&P 1000
|CI
|06:00am
|Core & Main, Inc.(NYSE:CNM) added to S&P 400 Industrials
|CI
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2024 *
|6,689 M
|Sales 2025 *
|6,909 M
|Capitalization
|5,452 M
|Net income 2024 *
|522 M
|Net income 2025 *
|450 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,01x
|Net Debt 2024 *
|1,324 M
|Net Debt 2025 *
|1,102 M
|EV / Sales 2025 *
0,95x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
14,6x
|P/E ratio 2025 *
14,1x
|Employees
|4,500
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Yield 2025 *
-
|Free-Float
|32.70%
|1 day
|-0.88%
|1 week
|-1.38%
|Current month
|+4.55%
|1 month
|-1.29%
|3 months
|-1.50%
|6 months
|+17.13%
|Current year
|+62.87%
1 week
29.60
32.51
1 month
29.13
32.75
Current year
19.20
33.32
1 year
18.75
33.32
3 years
18.75
33.32
5 years
18.75
33.32
10 years
18.75
33.32
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Stephen LeClair CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|54
|2021
Mark Witkowski DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|48
|2021
Carrie Busbee CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|-
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Director/Board Member
|63
|2021
James Castellano BRD
|Director/Board Member
|71
|2021
Jonathan Zrebiec BRD
|Director/Board Member
|43
|2021
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|2.87%
|368 M€
|+2.96%
|2.61%
|1,196 M€
|+3.84%
|2.16%
|131 M€
|+8.20%
|2.03%
|18 M€
|-7.45%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|31.45
|-0.88%
|23,872,726
|23-11-09
|31.73
|+2.09%
|10,154,148
|23-11-08
|31.08
|+0.39%
|2,166,186
|23-11-07
|30.96
|-0.90%
|7,791,418
|23-11-06
|31.24
|-2.04%
|1,741,403
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:02 pm EST
Core & Main, Inc. is a holding company. It is focused on advancing reliable infrastructure with local services, nationwide. It is a specialized distributor with a focus on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. It provides solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, nationwide. Its specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and new construction of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection infrastructure. It has a network of approximately 320 branch locations in 48 states across the United States. Its comprehensive product portfolio consists of more than 200,000 stock-keeping units from approximately 4,500 suppliers. Its offering consists of pipes, valves and fittings, storm drainage products, fire protection products and fabrication services, and smart metering products and technology.
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
31.45USD
Average target price
37.85USD
Spread / Average Target
+20.34%
EPS Revisions
