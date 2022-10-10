Core & Main Completes Acquisition of Distributors, Inc.

Expands Fire Protection Footprint

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, has closed its previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Distributors, Inc., a full-service distributor of fire protection products based in Hawaii.

“We are excited to be expanding our fire protection footprint in Hawaii with the acquisition of Distributors, Inc.,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main. “This team brings a depth of experience and enthusiasm that sets them apart from the competition, and we are happy to welcome them into the Core & Main family.”

“Distributors, Inc. has built its strong reputation in the fire protection industry based on trust and unbeatable performance,” said Brad Cowles, president of Core & Main. “Their talented team and local expertise will enhance our ability to deliver exceptional service throughout Hawaii, while providing safe and reliable products to all of our customers.”

Distributors, Inc. operates out of its facility in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company provides fire protection contractors throughout Hawaii with quality products and fabrication services for new fire protection systems and the maintenance and repair of existing systems.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With approximately 300 locations, the company provides its customers with local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 4,100 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

