Core & Main, Inc.(NYSE:CNM) added to S&P 400 Industrials (Sector)
Core & Main, Inc.(NYSE:CNM) added to S&P 400 Industrials
November 13, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|31.45 USD
|-0.88%
|-1.38%
|+62.87%
|Nov. 09
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|31.45 USD
|-0.88%
|-1.38%
|5 452 M $
|Core & Main to Buy Granite Water Works; Shares Rise
|MT
|Deutsche Bank Raises Core & Main Price Target to $49 From $48, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Core & Main Insider Sold Shares Worth $375,298, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|Core & Main to Acquire Enviroscape
|MT
|Core & Main, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Enviroscape ECM, Ltd.
|CI
|Core & Main Insider Sold Shares Worth $1,596,780, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|Core & Main Insider Sold Shares Worth $387,982, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|Wolfe Research Upgrades Core & Main to Outperform From Peer Perform, Price Target is $40
|MT
|Core & Main Insider Sold Shares Worth $600,330, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|Transcript : Core & Main, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
|CI
|Core & Main Insider Sold Shares Worth $1,137,740, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|Core & Main Announces Secondary Stock Offering, Share Repurchase
|MT
|JPMorgan Adjusts Core & Main Price Target to $30 From $29, Maintains Overweight Rating
|MT
|RBC Ups Price Target on Core & Main to $34 From $33 Amid Stronger Margins After Q2 Results, Maintains Outperform Rating
|MT
|Core & Main's Shares Fall After Posting Lower Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Narrowing Fiscal 2023 Sales Outlook Range
|MT
|Core & Main Posts Mixed Fiscal Second-Quarter Results, Narrows Full-Year Sales Forecast
|MT
|Transcript : Core & Main, Inc., Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Sep 06, 2023
|CI
|Core & Main's Fiscal Q2 Earnings Decline, Sales Flat; Fiscal 2023 Sales Outlook Range Narrowed
|MT
|Earnings Flash (CNM) CORE & MAIN Reports Q2 Revenue $1.86B, vs. Street Est of $1.86B
|MT
|Core & Main, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 30, 2023
|CI
|Tranche Update on Core & Main, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 7, 2023.
|CI
|Core & Main, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for Fiscal 2023
|CI
|S&P 500 Posts Back-to-Back Weekly Gains Amid Growing Bets of Fed Pause
|MT
|Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Core & Main to $34 From $29, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Core & Main to $38 From $37, Maintains Overweight Rating
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+62.87%
|5 452 M $
|+23.48%
|64 966 M $
|+44.14%
|53 889 M $
|+30.79%
|27 664 M $
|-3.58%
|24 253 M $
|-10.95%
|23 737 M $
|+2.46%
|23 135 M $
|+3.77%
|22 453 M $
|-2.79%
|18 414 M $
|-15.90%
|16 908 M $