Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Core & Main, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNM   US21874C1027

CORE & MAIN, INC.

(CNM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Core & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire Dodson Engineered Products, Inc.

03/07/2022 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Dodson Engineered Products, Inc., a full-service distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, agricultural and irrigation products, based in Colorado.

“Dodson has a long history as a trusted and reliable partner to its customers, vendors and associates. The opportunity to bring a company such as this into the Core & Main family provides strategic value and will allow us to expand our reach to better serve customers in central and western Colorado,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

“Dodson and Core & Main both take pride in supplying customers with hard-to-find products,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. “We share their focus on providing superior customer service, with the right products and solutions to get the job done.”

Founded in 1970, Dodson has consistently delivered the highest level of customer service and value to its customers for over 50 years. Dodson supplies a variety of products to the wholesale and retail markets including water supply, sewage collection and irrigation products. Its local approach to business and professional sales force have kept customers coming back over the years. Dodson’s facility is located in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

“Dodson has a long history of providing customers with exceptional service and the products they depend on every day throughout the Roaring Fork Valley,” said Beth Williams, owner of Dodson Engineered Products, Inc. “Core & Main shares these fundamental values and provides a great opportunity for our dedicated employees. Their focus on training, local expertise and dedication to their customers provides tremendous excitement for the Dodson team.”

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 300 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include information concerning Core & Main’s financial and operating outlook, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “preliminary,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CORE & MAIN, INC.
04:51pCore & Main to Acquire Dodson Engineered Products for Undisclosed Sum
MT
04:46pCore & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire Dodson Engineered Products, Inc.
BU
02/17BofA Securities Downgrades Core & Main to Underperform From Neutral, Adjusts Price Targ..
MT
02/09Citigroup Reinstates Core & Main at Neutral With $25 Price Target
MT
02/02CORE & MAIN, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/10Homebuilders, Building Products Stocks May See 'Rollercoaster' 2022 With Strong Spring ..
MT
01/10RBC Upgrades Core & Main to Outperform From Sector Perform, Says Valuation Gives 'Attra..
MT
01/06Core & Main Prices Secondary Offering at $26/Share
MT
01/05Core & Main Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
BU
01/04AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Lqda, itci, cnm
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORE & MAIN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 925 M - -
Net income 2022 185 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 3 593 M 3 593 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float -
Chart CORE & MAIN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Core & Main, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORE & MAIN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 21,45 $
Average target price 32,25 $
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen O. LeClair Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. Witkowski Chief Financial Officer
James G. Berges Chairman
Carrie Busbee Chief Information Officer
James G. Castellano Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORE & MAIN, INC.-29.30%3 593
ATLAS COPCO AB-27.15%53 986
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.77%36 468
FANUC CORPORATION-16.32%34 112
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-16.43%30 450
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-14.29%24 669