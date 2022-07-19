Log in
    CNM   US21874C1027

CORE & MAIN, INC.

(CNM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01 2022-07-19 pm EDT
22.25 USD   +4.02%
04:16pCore & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire Inland Water Works Supply Co.
BU
09:41aBerenberg Bank Terminates Coverage on a Number of Construction Companies
MT
07/14Barclays Trims Price Target on Core & Main to $28 From $29, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
Core & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire Inland Water Works Supply Co.

07/19/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Inland Water Works Supply Co., a full-service distributor of water and wastewater products, based in Southern California.

“With a focus on personal service and attention to detail, Inland Water Works Supply has proven itself to be a supplier of choice in its local market for 70 years. This strategic acquisition will allow us to better serve our combined customer base alongside a highly-experienced and cohesive team,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

“We admire Inland Water Works Supply’s dedication to their associates, customers and suppliers,” said Jack Schaller, president, Core & Main. “They have firmly established themselves as a trusted and reliable distributor to contractors and municipalities within their community due to their expertise and commitment to outstanding service. We look forward to serving Southern California together.”

Established in 1952, Inland Water Works Supply provides quality products for new water and sewer construction as well as for the maintenance and repair of existing water and sewer systems to municipalities and contractors throughout Southern California. Its facility is located in San Bernardino, California.

“Inland Water Works Supply has a 70-year history that is deeply rooted in commitment to both our customers and our employees. We have a great team that succeeds by being experts in our field and offering exceptional customer service. We pride ourselves on being problem solvers and trusted partners,” said Jeff and Greg Spears, co-owners of Inland Water Works Supply Co. “Core & Main’s commitment to serving local communities, providing technical expertise and a family-oriented culture align well with our personal values. Our inclusion into the Core & Main family will allow us to offer our customers and employees an expanded portfolio of products and services, along with enhanced expertise. We are excited to begin our next chapter with Core & Main.”

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With approximately 300 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 4,100 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include information concerning Core & Main’s financial and operating outlook, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “preliminary,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 988 M - -
Net income 2023 437 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 2,06%
Capitalization 3 592 M 3 592 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 68,3%
Managers and Directors
Stephen O. LeClair Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. Witkowski Chief Financial Officer
James G. Berges Chairman
Carrie Busbee Chief Information Officer
James G. Castellano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORE & MAIN, INC.-29.50%3 592
ATLAS COPCO AB-34.91%46 373
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.93%31 805
FANUC CORPORATION-13.54%29 186
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-43.49%20 497
SANDVIK AB-34.07%20 194