Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Core & Main, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNM   US21874C1027

CORE & MAIN, INC.

(CNM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
20.50 USD   -0.58%
04:17pCore & Main to Announce Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results
BU
11/08Core & Main : 2022 Baird Global Industrials Conference
PU
11/07Core & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire Lanier Municipal Supply Co. Inc.
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Core & Main to Announce Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

11/29/2022 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, will issue its financial results for the third fiscal quarter and nine months ended Oct. 30, 2022, before the market opens on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Core & Main will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time the same day to discuss the Company’s financial results. The live webcast will be accessible via the events calendar at ir.coreandmain.com. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 or +1 (929) 526-1599 (international). The passcode for the live call is 741530. To ensure participants are connected for the full call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archived version of the webcast will be available immediately following the call. A slide presentation highlighting Core & Main’s results and key performance indicators will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of Core & Main’s website prior to the call.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With approximately 300 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 4,100 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CORE & MAIN, INC.
04:17pCore & Main to Announce Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results
BU
11/08Core & Main : 2022 Baird Global Industrials Conference
PU
11/07Core & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire Lanier Municipal Supply Co. Inc.
BU
11/07Core & Main, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Substantially all of t..
CI
11/03Core & Main : to Participate in Baird's 2022 Global Industrial Conference
PU
10/26Core & Main : Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
10/20Deutsche Bank Adjusts Core & Main's Price Target to $37 From $40, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/10Core & Main Completes Acquisition of Distributors, Inc.
BU
10/10Core & Main, Inc. completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Distr..
CI
10/04Core & Main : Opens New Facility in Fort Collins, Colorado
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORE & MAIN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 461 M - -
Net income 2023 499 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,92x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 3 467 M 3 467 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart CORE & MAIN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Core & Main, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORE & MAIN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 20,62 $
Average target price 31,50 $
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen O. LeClair Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. Witkowski Chief Financial Officer
James G. Berges Chairman
Carrie Busbee Chief Information Officer
James G. Castellano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORE & MAIN, INC.-32.04%3 467
ATLAS COPCO AB-17.11%58 238
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-7.25%37 889
FANUC CORPORATION-16.14%28 166
FORTIVE CORPORATION-13.95%23 228
SANDVIK AB-20.59%22 826