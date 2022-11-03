Core & Main : to Participate in Baird's 2022 Global Industrial Conference

November 03, 2022

LOUIS, Nov. 3, 2022-Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, announced today that Steve LeClair, chief executive officer, and Mark Witkowski, chief financial officer, will present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Standard Time in Chicago. The presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.coreandmain.com.

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With approximately 300 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main's 4,100 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

Robyn Bradbury, 314-995-9116 InvestorRelations@CoreandMain.com

Jennifer Noonan, 314-750-9670 Jennifer.Noonan@CoreandMain.com