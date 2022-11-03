Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Core & Main, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNM   US21874C1027

CORE & MAIN, INC.

(CNM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
21.06 USD   -4.36%
05:06pCore & Main : to Participate in Baird's 2022 Global Industrial Conference
PU
10/26Core & Main : Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
10/20Deutsche Bank Adjusts Core & Main's Price Target to $37 From $40, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Core & Main : to Participate in Baird's 2022 Global Industrial Conference

11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
Core & Main to Participate in Baird's 2022 Global Industrial Conference
November 03, 2022

LOUIS, Nov. 3, 2022-Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, announced today that Steve LeClair, chief executive officer, and Mark Witkowski, chief financial officer, will present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Standard Time in Chicago. The presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.coreandmain.com.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With approximately 300 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main's 4,100 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Robyn Bradbury, 314-995-9116 InvestorRelations@CoreandMain.com

Media Relations:

Jennifer Noonan, 314-750-9670 Jennifer.Noonan@CoreandMain.com

Multimedia Files:

Categories:Press Releases
Disclaimer

Core & Main Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 461 M - -
Net income 2023 499 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 2,42%
Capitalization 3 702 M 3 702 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart CORE & MAIN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Core & Main, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORE & MAIN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 22,02 $
Average target price 31,64 $
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen O. LeClair Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. Witkowski Chief Financial Officer
James G. Berges Chairman
Carrie Busbee Chief Information Officer
James G. Castellano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORE & MAIN, INC.-27.42%3 702
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.05%50 746
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.87%36 425
FANUC CORPORATION-19.22%25 616
FORTIVE CORPORATION-18.40%22 025
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-20.72%19 861