Core Mark : Performance Food Group to buy peer Core-Mark in $2.5 bln deal

May 18 (Reuters) - Grocery distributor Performance Food
Group Co will buy peer Core-Mark Holding Co in
a $2.5 billion deal including debt, in a move that would expand
its business with convenience stores.
Core-Mark shareholders would receive $23.875 per share in
cash and 0.44 Performance Food Group shares for each Core-Mark
share, the companies said on Tuesday, with shareholders of the
target firm owning about 13% of the combined entity.
The deal values each Core-Mark share at about $46.64 per
share, according to a Reuters calculation, which represents a
premium of about 11% to the stock's last close.
In its last fiscal year, Performance Food Group made about
two-thirds of its revenue from its foodservice channel, which
includes sales to restaurants, cafes and hotels. Its Vistar
division that caters to vending operators and convenience stores
brought in about a third of the group's revenue.
Scott McPherson will remain Core-Mark's chief executive
officer following the sale, which is expected to close in the
first half of 2022, the companies said.
After completion, the deal would add to Performance Food
Group's adjusted earnings in the following first full fiscal
year.
