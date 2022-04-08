Core Molding Technologies : Download 2021 Annual Report

CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate in the engineered materials market as one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company produces and sells molded products for varied markets, including medium and heavy-duty trucks, automobiles, power sports, construction and agriculture, building products and other commercial markets. Core Molding Technologies has its headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, and operates seven production facilities in three countries, the United States, Canada and Mexico. On November 5, 2020, the Company announced it would close the manufacturing facility in Batavia, Ohio, and completed the closure in the fourth quarter of 2021.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in millions except per share numbers) YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Net Sales 307.5 222.4 284.3 269.5 161.7 Operating Income (loss) 11.1 10.4 (11.5) (3.1) 8.0 Net Income (loss) 4.7 8.2 (15.2) (4.8) 5.5 Net Income (loss) per common share: Basic 0.55 0.98 (1.94) (0.62) 0.71 Net Income (loss) per common share: Diluted 0.55 0.98 (1.94) (0.62) 0.70 Stockholders' equity 100.1 93.9 84.4 98.9 101.9

2021 Highlights:

I believe for most United States manufacturers, it would be accurate to describe 2021 as having two very different economic environments. During the first half of the year, we experienced increasing demand, supply chain stability and strong new business flow. By the end of the second quarter, the market dynamics quickly changed to one of demand-driven inflation, raw material shortages, labor shortages and significant supply chain instability. The second half of the year was a daily challenge, for most manufacturers, to simply get the supply of products needed to meet the increasing demand. Supply could not keep up with demand, stressing a highly interwoven and global supply chain. The supply chain was further stressed by microchip shortages, winter storms in the southwest United States, labor shortages and port congestion. Many of these challenges still exist today and markets are beginning to feel the effects of war in Ukraine.

I am proud of our organization's ability to execute through difficult external challenges and how our team has met and overcome these challenges. Through all of the material and supply shortages, we did not disrupt any of our customers. It required a significant amount of creativity, constant communication and strong execution. Our performance was a testament to our commitment to operational excellence and our ability to execute when faced with adversity. Even with all of the market challenges, we reported record 2021 sales of $307 million, an increase of 38% from 2020, and up 8% from 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Gross profit for the fiscal year was $41.3 million, or 13.4%, compared to gross profit for 2020 of $34.5 million, or 15.5%. Full-year gross profit margins were under pressure in 2021 and a 210 basis point decline was primarily due to raw material cost inflation and a tight labor market.

We had a successful year in 2021, by improving our operational performance and making significant progress in executing our long-term strategy, which included:

 50% improvement in our customer quality performance and a 13% improvement in our safety incident rate. These are challenging metrics to improve when operating in a business environment that required reaction to daily supply chain shortages and customer demand changes.

 Successfully collaborated with several of our major customers to implement new pricing and surcharges where we have not previously recouped raw material cost inflation. These were difficult conversations but it was achievable because customers see the Company as a reliable and strategic partner.

 Implemented and graduated the first class of high potential leaders through Core's Leadership Development Program, a key strategic initiative to support our continued growth.

 Achieved $75 million of new wins, most of which will launch in 2022. This new business further diversifies the Company's revenues by expanding our business and markets, including industrial, utilities and packaging, as well as power sports. It's an exciting accomplishment to achieve $75 million in new wins, which represents over 26% of our full-year product sales in 2021.

We are proud of our accomplishments in 2021, especially our continued operational improvements and the results achieved relative to our growth strategy. Revenue growth and diversification, through our technical solutions sales approach, are key components of our long-term strategy. We have only just begun executing our business strategy in 2021 and the results have given us even more confidence in our strategic direction.

Looking forward:

I am confident that the Company is positioned well to leverage our large capital infrastructure, conversion expertise in engineered materials, industry-leading process portfolio breadth and execution engine into an addressable market of over $15 billion. We are transforming the Company into a high-value, engineered material solution provider serving markets and applications that demand the increased performance of our solutions to improve their end-product performance. The Company has composite formulation technology and an industry-leading portfolio breadth of engineered material processes, which when combined into a technical solution sales approach can provide our customers with a unique and differentiated product to optimize our customers' value and reduce the carbon footprint on the world through light-weighting and part simplification. It is exciting to see the transformation and growth happening, in front of us, for all of our team members.

We are seeing continued growth of engineered materials in our diversification markets of Industrial, Utilities, Construction and Agriculture. We expect this to accelerate with the roll-out of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ("IIJA"), which includes the "Build America, Buy America Act" (the "Act"). The Act requires that Federal infrastructure programs use materials produced in the United States and increase the requirement for American-made content. We see increased investment and growth in wastewater and drinking water treatment systems, underground data and power transmission and rail transport. These products are all strategic diversification markets, where the Company already has conversion solutions in place with large customers.

The IIJA is about supporting American job growth and improving the infrastructures that support the American economy and society. An important part of this will be implementing infrastructure projects in an environmentally responsible way.

As an organization, we also understand this is part of our responsibility, to be good environmental stewards. The application of our solutions improves our outdated infrastructure systems and the environment, but we are also driving to do more with the sustainability of our products and processes. We have strategically transitioned over 50% of our business to recyclable plastics. We have also partnered with the Ohio Soy Council and Airable Research Lab to develop bio-based resins for other areas of our business. To accelerate and expand our environmental efforts we have implemented a Sustainability Leader overseeing the initiatives companywide.

Overall, the Company is now positioned well to leverage our existing large capital infrastructure, technical expertise in engineered materials, industry-leading process portfolio breadth and execution engine into diversified large and growing markets. We are able to engage earlier in the development phase with our existing customers and provide high-value solutions and conversions to new customers, where we continually improve our ability to serve. We will continue to concentrate on new industries, especially in the industrial and utility sectors, as more people work where they want to live in both suburban and rural settings, where improved infrastructure is needed. Most importantly, we will continue to invest in our capacity, capabilities, sustainability and most importantly our team members so we remain a great place to work.

I want to thank our entire team for their commitment, drive and resilience in making this happen. I look forward to communicating our progress and results as we continue to execute our transformational business strategy.

Thank You,

David Duvall President and CEO

