Core Molding Technologies : Download 2022 Proxy Statement

CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

800 Manor Park Drive

Columbus, Ohio 43228

(614) 870-5000

April 8, 2022

Dear Stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. to be held at 800 Manor Park Drive, Columbus, Ohio, on May 12, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Savings Time. Further information about the meeting and the matters to be considered is contained in the formal Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement on the following pages.

This has been an eventful year with much progress made on our strategic objectives of achieving profitable revenue growth and diversification of processes, customers and industries.

• Record sales of $307 million in 2021.

• Signed over $75 million of net new business wins which will launch through 2023.

• Diversified and transformed customer base from 91% heavy duty truck in 2011 to 41% in 2021 with the Company serving many new industries and customers.

• $15 billion total addressable market enabled by our technical solutions providing engineered material capability to convert other materials to composites providing for future growth.

These accomplishments are key to growing our long-term shareholder value.

I would like to thank the Company leadership and the whole team for these accomplishments and for all of the hard work and creativity in overcoming the global supply chain and labor challenges in 2021. Core continues to grow and develop its culture focused on people and their development.

The Board is committed to the execution of our environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") strategy. Our Board has one diverse member and will add another diverse member in 2022 to better represent where the Company operates. Please see the "Corporate Responsibility" section of this proxy for additional information on ESG.

It is important that your shares be represented at this meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend, we hope that you vote using one of the available voting options outlined on your proxy card.

Sincerely,

Thomas R. Cellitti Chairman of the Board

TABLE OF CONTENTS

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS 1

PROXY STATEMENT 2

GENERAL INFORMATION 2

CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY 5

DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OF CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES,

INC. 11

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 17

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION 31

OWNERSHIP OF COMMON STOCK 34

SECTION 16(a) BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTING COMPLIANCE 38

AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT 38

AUDIT FEES 39

AUDIT RELATED FEES 39

ALL OTHER FEES 39

CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PERSON TRANSACTIONS 40

LIMITATION ON OWNERSHIP 40

PROPOSAL NO. 1 ELECTION OF DIRECTORS 41

PROPOSAL NO. 2 ADVISORY VOTE ON FREQUENCY OF VOTES ON EXECUTIVE

COMPENSATION 42

PROPOSAL NO. 3 ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 43

PROPOSAL NO. 4 RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT

REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM 44

OTHER MATTERS 45

APPENDIX A

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

May 12, 2022

To Our Stockholders:

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Savings Time, at 800 Manor Park Drive, Columbus, OH, for the following purposes:

1. to elect seven (7) directors to comprise the Board of Directors of the Company;

2. to hold an advisory vote on the frequency of votes on executive compensation;

3. to hold an advisory vote relating to the compensation of our named executive officers;

4. to ratify the appointment of Crowe LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the year ending December 31, 2022; and

5. to consider and act upon other business as may properly come before the meeting and any adjournments or postponements of the meeting.

The foregoing matters are described in more detail in the Proxy Statement, which is attached to this notice. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2022, the record date, are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the meeting.

We desire to have maximum representation at the meeting and respectfully request that you date, execute and promptly mail the enclosed proxy in the postage-paid envelope provided. You may revoke a proxy by notice in writing to the Secretary of the Company at any time prior to its use.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John P. Zimmer

Executive Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer

April 8, 2022

1