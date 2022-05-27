Core Molding Technologies : hosted South Carolina State Rep. Ralph Norman for a Plant Tour

Earlier this week, we hosted South Carolina State Representative Ralph Norman and members of his staff. We appreciate the time we spent talking about our business, discussing careers in manufacturing, and the importance of workforce development in Gaffney.
Thanks to our local Volvo Trucks dealer Shealy Truck Center. We were able to show off a finished hood assembly to Representative Norman, and our hard-working employees.
Take a look behind the scenes:
Disclaimer
Core Molding Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 17:57:17 UTC.