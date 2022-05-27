Log in
    CMT   US2186831002

CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(CMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/27 02:24:51 pm EDT
10.08 USD   +1.77%
Core Molding Technologies : hosted South Carolina State Rep. Ralph Norman for a Plant Tour

05/27/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
Earlier this week, we hosted South Carolina State Representative Ralph Norman and members of his staff. We appreciate the time we spent talking about our business, discussing careers in manufacturing, and the importance of workforce development in Gaffney.

Thanks to our local Volvo Trucks dealer Shealy Truck Center. We were able to show off a finished hood assembly to Representative Norman, and our hard-working employees.

Take a look behind the scenes:

Disclaimer

Core Molding Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 17:57:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 307 M - -
Net income 2021 4,67 M - -
Net Debt 2021 29,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86,2 M 86,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 584
Free-Float 60,2%
Managers and Directors
David L. Duvall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Zimmer Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Thomas R. Cellitti Chairman
Eric L. Palomaki Executive VP-Operations, Research & Development
Ralph O. Hellmold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.15%86
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-21.17%7 578
APTARGROUP, INC.-14.72%6 985
FP CORPORATION-31.71%1 720
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-26.75%1 486
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.-36.17%1 319