    CMT   US2186831002

CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(CMT)
  Report
Core Molding Technologies : Prototype Parts Built by Future Leaders

05/25/2021 | 11:23am EDT
Core recently partnered with the Toledo Technology Academy to build parts for a prototype electric vehicle. Our partnership gave us a chance to develop next generation engineering and manufacturing leaders. Students were given a glimpse at their future building these parts for a startup original equipment manufacturer.

Four seniors were hired as interns and worked under the guidance of Applications Engineer, Phil Gerbl. 'The students have demonstrated a good baseline of practical and critical thinking.' Gerbl continued, 'with a slight nudge, they picked up on manufacturing principles we use every day. First, prioritizing safety, then focusing on quality, and minimizing waste.'

Today, our customer base is transforming. 'The process of moving from concept to finished good is also changing,' stated Eric Palomaki, EVP of Operations. Through this project, Core found a unique solution for our customer and is proud to create an impact on the future of engineers and drive interest manufacturing careers. Palomaki concluded, 'this was such a positive experience, we're open to creating more opportunities like this in the future.'

Composite materials and engineered plastics continue to be assessed in new and unique markets. Core is dedicated to help you choose the right thermoset or thermoplastic solution based your application, timing and specifications.

Click here to view the original post from WTOL

Disclaimer

Core Molding Technologies Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 15:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
