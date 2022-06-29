Core One Labs : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
CORE ONE LABS INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the year ended December 31, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Shareholders of Core One Labs Inc.
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Core One Labs Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively, the "financial statements").
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements, which describes events and conditions that indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Steven Reichert.
DALE MATHESON CARR-HILTON LABONTE LLP
CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS
Vancouver, BC
June 29, 2022
CORE ONE LABS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Current
ASSETS
Cash
$
763,345
$
528,364
Amounts receivables - Note 9
185,046
2,971,716
Advances receivables - Note 9
29,422
23,974
Prepaid expenses and deposits
71,681
93,391
Inventory
2,903
-
Investments - Note 6
110,000
1,369,842
1,162,397
4,987,287
Property, plant and equipment - Note 7
154,564
447,420
Intangible asset - Note 5, 8
5,701,750
4,089,000
Goodwill - Note 5, 8
591,587
-
Total Assets
$
7,610,298
$
9,523,707
Current
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - Note 10
$
2,953,940
$
3,283,098
Due to related parties - Note 13
209,077
228,246
Advances payable - Note 12
108,528
191,973
Note payable
30,000
-
3,301,545
3,703,317
Convertible debentures - Note 11, 14
-
427,756
Total liabilities
3,301,545
4,131,073
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital - Note 14
127,543,987
97,183,706
Commitment to issue shares - Note 6
-
1,000,000
Contributed surplus
21,724,485
13,795,711
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(294,103)
(78,438)
Accumulated deficit
(144,665,616)
(106,508,345)
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,308,753
5,392,634
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
7,610,298
$
9,523,707
Going Concern of Operations - Note 1
Commitments and Contingency - Note 17
Subsequent events - Notes 23
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
"Joel Shacker"
Director
"Geoff Balderson"
Director
Joel Shacker
Geoff Balderson
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
CORE ONE LABS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the year ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Revenue
$
431,616
$
-
Expenses
Advertising and promotion
3,711,357
1,031,248
Amortization - Note 7
38,769
-
Consulting - Note 13
958,846
2,177,199
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(20,744)
37,753
General and administrative
218,189
302,495
Interest expense and accretion
22,251
16,472
Professional fees
450,091
711,023
Research and development
627,287
97,913
Regulatory fees
96,090
111,807
Share-based payments - Notes 13 and 14
5,980,860
2,167,543
Wages and salaries - Note 13
654,351
-
(12,737,347)
(6,653,453)
Net (loss) before other items
(12,305,731)
(6,653,453)
Other Items
Forgiveness of accounts payable
11,783
-
Gain (loss) on settlement of debt - Note 14
(170,848)
322,253
Gain (loss) on investments - Note 6
566,911
(4,259,289)
Impairment of amounts receivable - Note 9, 21
(1,876,719)
-
Impairment of equipment - Note 7
(400,000)
(269,025)
Impairment of goodwill - Note 8
(574,322)
-
Impairment of prepaid expenses
(40,000)
-
Net unrealized gain on investment - Note 6
-
440,433
Other income
37,300
614,947
Provision for loss - Note 17
93,270
(537,000)
Transaction expense - Note 5
(22,396,551)
(36,562,975)
(37,054,907)
(46,904,109)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
(37,054,907)
(46,904,109)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations - Note 21
-
(7,895,166)
Total net income (loss) for the year
(37,054,907)
(54,799,275)
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to:
Shareholders of the Company
(215,665)
(376,960)
Non-controlling interest
-
(3,554)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
$
(37,270,572)
$
(55,179,789)
Net income (loss) attributed to:
Shareholders of the Company
$
(37,054,907)
$
(54,618,982)
Non-controlling interest
-
(180,293)
$
(37,054,907)
$
(54,799,275)
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributed to:
Shareholders of the Company
$
(37,270,572)
$
(54,995,942)
Non-controlling interest
-
(183,847)
$
(37,270,572)
$
(55,179,789)
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributed to
Continuing operations
$
(37,270,572)
$
(47,686,069)
Discontinued operations
-
(7,493,720)
Total Comprehensive loss
$
(37,270,572)
$
(55,179,789)
Basic and diluted loss per share -
Continuing operations
$
(2.57)
$
(8.82)
Discontinued operations
$
-
$
(1.48)
All operations
$
(2.57)
$
(10.30)
*Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted
14,419,549
5,319,010
*All periods are adjusted for the 8:1 share consolidation completed on July 15, 2021 - see Note 1.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
