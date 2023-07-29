Core One Labs Inc. announced positive results from its first round of Stage 1 animal model studies, conducted by its research partners at the Universitat de Barcelona ("University of Barcelona" or the "University" or the "Investigators"), Barcelona, Spain, on behalf of the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Akome Biotechnologies Inc. (Akome). Akome's Stage 1 animal model studies (in vivo, or within living organisms) use the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans ("C. elegans" or the "model") animal model, and evaluate Akome's carefully selected and various bio-compounds individually in their ability to mitigate, or eliminate disrupted physiological processes associated with a variety of neurological and mental health disorders, including Alzheimer Disease ("Alzheimer's"), Parkinson's Disease ("Parkinson's"), Ischemic Stroke ("Stroke") and Depression, (collectively the "Targeted Diseases"). The first round of these Stage 1 animal model studies focused on examining the pharmacological effects of justone (1) of Akome's five (5) selected plant bioactive compounds ("Bio-Compound A"), after exposure to the central nervous system of the model.

Investigators assessed the impact of Bio-Compound A on the motility of a specific C. elegans strain ("CL2006") - a nematode strain containing a transgene responsible for progressive, adult-onset paralysis (which is widely used for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's drug discovery research) and are pleased to share the positive preliminary results. The preliminary results from Bio-Compound A Stage 1 studies have shown favourable effects supporting Akome's hypothesis that Bio-Compound A has the potential to significantly reduce motor dysfunction, a dysfunction associated with Parkinson's, and prevalent in late stages of Alzheimer's. This effect by Bio-Compound A on the CL2006 C. elegans strain model is showing effects similar to those observed in the same model with drugs currently approved for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The significance of Bio-Compound A having similar results to that of currently approved Parkinson's drug treatments, is that Bio-Compound A is a natural plant derivative.

These extremely promising and positive initial results from the Stage 1 animal model study for Bio-Compound A holds substantial significance for Akome's further progression toward advanced animal model studies. In the upcoming weeks, the Company anticipates presenting results from additional Stage 1 animal model studies for the remaining Akome bio-compounds, and targeted diseases which are the subject of the Company's patent-pending psychedelic drug formulations. Following results from the remaining Akome bio-compound Stage 1 studies, Investigators will proceed with Stage 2 animal model studies, examining the synergistic effect of the bio-compounds in combination with N, N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT") and other psychedelic compounds.