Core One Labs : Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended March 31, 2022

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
CORE ONE LABS INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Current
ASSETS
Cash
$
171,580
$
763,345
Amounts receivables - Note 9
211,450
185,046
Advances receivables - Note 9
29,011
29,422
Prepaid expenses and deposits
91,281
71,681
Inventory
2,883
2,903
Investments - Note 6
110,000
110,000
616,205
1,162,397
Property, plant and equipment - Note 7
147,262
154,564
Intangible asset - Note 5, 8
5,703,273
5,701,750
Goodwill - Note 5, 8
591,587
591,587
Total Assets
$
7,058,327
$
7,610,298
Current
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - Note 10
$
2,755,530
$
2,953,940
Due to related parties - Note 13
209,077
209,077
Advances payable - Note 12
108,324
108,528
Note payable
30,000
30,000
Total liabilities
3,102,931
3,301,545
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital - Note 14
136,777,840
127,543,987
Commitment to issue shares - Note 6
-
-
Contributed surplus
24,032,456
21,724,485
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(222,903)
(294,103)
Accumulated deficit
(156,631,997)
(144,665,616)
Total Shareholders' Equity
3,955,396
4,308,753
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
7,058,327
$
7,610,298
Going Concern of Operations - Note 1
Commitments and Contingency - Note 17
Subsequent events - Notes 19
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
"Joel Shacker"
Director
"Geoff Balderson"
Director
Joel Shacker
Geoff Balderson
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
CORE ONE LABS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
For the three months ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
$
132,059
$
-
Expenses
Advertising and promotion
75,428
1,429,617
Amortization - Note 7
11,852
3,537
Consulting - Note 13
204,159
733,276
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
53,513
25,180
General and administrative
51,996
37,394
Interest expense and accretion
1,699
18,134
Professional fees
124,732
109,173
Research and development
52,189
47,127
Regulatory fees
20,786
13,333
Share-based payments - Notes 13 and 14
2,605,019
5,530,292
Wages and salaries - Note 13
176,951
62,915
(3,378,324)
(8,009,978)
Net (loss) before other items
(3,246,265)
(8,009,978)
Other Items
Gain (loss) on settlement of debt - Note 14
9,842
(123,713)
Other income
22
-
Transaction expense - Note 5
(8,729,980)
(16,123,752)
(11,966,381)
(24,257,443)
Total net income (loss) for the year
(11,966,381)
(24,257,443)
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to:
Exchange differences on translating into presentation currency
71,200
4,768
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
$
(11,895,181)
$
(24,252,675)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.47)
$
(1.96)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted
25,567,593
12,379,797
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
CORE ONE LABS INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Accumulated
Share capital
Commitment
Other
Non-
Issued
to issue
Contributed
Accumulated
Comprehensive
Controlling
Shares*
Amount
Shares
Surplus
Deficit
Income
Interest
Total
Balance, December 31, 2020
11,837,816
$
97,183,706
$
1,000,000
$13,795,711
$
(106,508,345)
$
(78,438)
$
-
$
5,392,634
Consideration issued on acquisition of BlueJay
1,168,750
9,817,500
-
6,060,000
-
-
-
15,877,500
Consideration issued on acquisition of KICT
29,400
246,960
-
-
-
-
-
246,960
Shares issued for debt settlement
73,512
629,262
(3,234)
-
-
-
-
626,028
Shares issued for stock options exercised
15,625
75,250
-
-
-
-
-
75,250
Shares issued for warrants exercised
593,560
2,863,938
-
-
-
-
-
2,863,938
Share-based payments
-
-
-
5,530,292
-
-
-
5,530,292
Transfer of fair value on stock options exercised
-
60,653
-
(60,653)
-
-
-
-
Transfer of fair value on warrants exercised
-
57,919
-
(57,919)
-
-
-
-
Foreign exchange translation
-
-
-
-
-
4,768
-
4,768
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
(24,257,443)
-
-
(24,257,443)
Balance, March 31, 2021
13,718,663
$
110,935,188
$
996,766
$25,267,431
$
(130,765,788)
$
(73,670)
$
-
$
6,359,927
Balance, December 31, 2021
21,447,037
$
127,543,987
$
-
$21,724,485
$
(144,665,616)
$
(294,103)
$
-
$
4,308,753
Consideration issued on acquisition of Awakened
7,170,600
7,887,660
-
985,145
-
-
-
8,872,805
Shares issued for warrants exercised
160,000
64,000
-
-
-
-
-
64,000
Share-based payments
-
-
-
2,605,019
-
-
-
2,605,019
Transfer of fair value on warrants exercised
-
1,282,193
-
(1,282,193)
-
-
-
-
Foreign exchange translation
-
-
-
-
-
71,200
-
71,200
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
(11,966,381)
-
-
(11,966,381)
Balance, March 31, 2022
28,777,637
$
136,777,840
$
-
$24,032,456
$
(156,631,997)
$
(222,903)
$
-
$
3,955,396
*All periods are adjusted for the 8:1 share consolidation completed on July 15, 2021 - see Note 1.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
