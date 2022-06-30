Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Core One Labs Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COOL   CA21872J3073

CORE ONE LABS INC.

(COOL)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59 2022-06-30 pm EDT
0.4250 CAD   +1.19%
04:43pCORE ONE LABS : MD&A for the Period Ended March 31, 2022
PU
04:43pCORE ONE LABS : Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended March 31, 2022
PU
06/29CORE ONE LABS : MD&A for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Core One Labs : Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended March 31, 2022

06/30/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORE ONE LABS INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF THE

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

CORE ONE LABS INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Current

ASSETS

Cash

$

171,580

$

763,345

Amounts receivables - Note 9

211,450

185,046

Advances receivables - Note 9

29,011

29,422

Prepaid expenses and deposits

91,281

71,681

Inventory

2,883

2,903

Investments - Note 6

110,000

110,000

616,205

1,162,397

Property, plant and equipment - Note 7

147,262

154,564

Intangible asset - Note 5, 8

5,703,273

5,701,750

Goodwill - Note 5, 8

591,587

591,587

Total Assets

$

7,058,327

$

7,610,298

Current

LIABILITIES

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - Note 10

$

2,755,530

$

2,953,940

Due to related parties - Note 13

209,077

209,077

Advances payable - Note 12

108,324

108,528

Note payable

30,000

30,000

Total liabilities

3,102,931

3,301,545

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital - Note 14

136,777,840

127,543,987

Commitment to issue shares - Note 6

-

-

Contributed surplus

24,032,456

21,724,485

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(222,903)

(294,103)

Accumulated deficit

(156,631,997)

(144,665,616)

Total Shareholders' Equity

3,955,396

4,308,753

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

7,058,327

$

7,610,298

Going Concern of Operations - Note 1

Commitments and Contingency - Note 17

Subsequent events - Notes 19

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

"Joel Shacker"

Director

"Geoff Balderson"

Director

Joel Shacker

Geoff Balderson

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

CORE ONE LABS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

For the three months ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Revenue

$

132,059

$

-

Expenses

Advertising and promotion

75,428

1,429,617

Amortization - Note 7

11,852

3,537

Consulting - Note 13

204,159

733,276

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

53,513

25,180

General and administrative

51,996

37,394

Interest expense and accretion

1,699

18,134

Professional fees

124,732

109,173

Research and development

52,189

47,127

Regulatory fees

20,786

13,333

Share-based payments - Notes 13 and 14

2,605,019

5,530,292

Wages and salaries - Note 13

176,951

62,915

(3,378,324)

(8,009,978)

Net (loss) before other items

(3,246,265)

(8,009,978)

Other Items

Gain (loss) on settlement of debt - Note 14

9,842

(123,713)

Other income

22

-

Transaction expense - Note 5

(8,729,980)

(16,123,752)

(11,966,381)

(24,257,443)

Total net income (loss) for the year

(11,966,381)

(24,257,443)

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to:

Exchange differences on translating into presentation currency

71,200

4,768

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

$

(11,895,181)

$

(24,252,675)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.47)

$

(1.96)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted

25,567,593

12,379,797

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

CORE ONE LABS INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Accumulated

Share capital

Commitment

Other

Non-

Issued

to issue

Contributed

Accumulated

Comprehensive

Controlling

Shares*

Amount

Shares

Surplus

Deficit

Income

Interest

Total

Balance, December 31, 2020

11,837,816

$

97,183,706

$

1,000,000

$13,795,711

$

(106,508,345)

$

(78,438)

$

-

$

5,392,634

Consideration issued on acquisition of BlueJay

1,168,750

9,817,500

-

6,060,000

-

-

-

15,877,500

Consideration issued on acquisition of KICT

29,400

246,960

-

-

-

-

-

246,960

Shares issued for debt settlement

73,512

629,262

(3,234)

-

-

-

-

626,028

Shares issued for stock options exercised

15,625

75,250

-

-

-

-

-

75,250

Shares issued for warrants exercised

593,560

2,863,938

-

-

-

-

-

2,863,938

Share-based payments

-

-

-

5,530,292

-

-

-

5,530,292

Transfer of fair value on stock options exercised

-

60,653

-

(60,653)

-

-

-

-

Transfer of fair value on warrants exercised

-

57,919

-

(57,919)

-

-

-

-

Foreign exchange translation

-

-

-

-

-

4,768

-

4,768

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

(24,257,443)

-

-

(24,257,443)

Balance, March 31, 2021

13,718,663

$

110,935,188

$

996,766

$25,267,431

$

(130,765,788)

$

(73,670)

$

-

$

6,359,927

Balance, December 31, 2021

21,447,037

$

127,543,987

$

-

$21,724,485

$

(144,665,616)

$

(294,103)

$

-

$

4,308,753

Consideration issued on acquisition of Awakened

7,170,600

7,887,660

-

985,145

-

-

-

8,872,805

Shares issued for warrants exercised

160,000

64,000

-

-

-

-

-

64,000

Share-based payments

-

-

-

2,605,019

-

-

-

2,605,019

Transfer of fair value on warrants exercised

-

1,282,193

-

(1,282,193)

-

-

-

-

Foreign exchange translation

-

-

-

-

-

71,200

-

71,200

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

(11,966,381)

-

-

(11,966,381)

Balance, March 31, 2022

28,777,637

$

136,777,840

$

-

$24,032,456

$

(156,631,997)

$

(222,903)

$

-

$

3,955,396

*All periods are adjusted for the 8:1 share consolidation completed on July 15, 2021 - see Note 1.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Core One Labs Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 20:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CORE ONE LABS INC.
04:43pCORE ONE LABS : MD&A for the Period Ended March 31, 2022
PU
04:43pCORE ONE LABS : Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended March 31, 2022
PU
06/29CORE ONE LABS : MD&A for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
06/29CORE ONE LABS : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
06/29Core One Labs Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/25Core One Labs Inc. Announces Delay in Filing Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
CI
04/06Core One Labs' Upgrades to OTCQB Venture Market
AQ
04/02Core One Labs' Akome Receives Positive Results from Bioassay Studies
AQ
03/21Core One Labs to Investigate Soliciting Investment and Potential Takeover Opportunities
MT
03/19Core One Labs to Investigate Soliciting Investment and Potential Takeover Opportunities
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -54,6 M -42,4 M -42,4 M
Net cash 2020 1,47 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CORE ONE LABS INC.
Duration : Period :
Core One Labs Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joel Shacker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Balderson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert E. W. Hancock Executive Chairman
John David Sanderson Director & Chief Science Officer
Santiago Ferro Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORE ONE LABS INC.-40.00%10
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.23.98%5 929
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-24.21%3 516
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-33.69%2 328
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK15.61%2 007
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-6.87%1 926