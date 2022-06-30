Core One Labs : MD&A for the Period Ended March 31, 2022

CORE ONE LABS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) CSE : COOL | OTCQX : CLABF | Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT

Core One Labs Inc. Management's Discussion & Analysis For the three months ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) INTRODUCTION This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Core One Labs Inc. ("COOL" or the "Company") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and notes thereto. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"), and International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Information contained herein is presented as of June 29, 2022, unless otherwise indicated. Additional information relevant to the Company's activities can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.core1labs.com. All financial information in this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with IFRS. All dollar amounts are quoted in Canadian dollars, the reporting currency of the Company, unless specifically noted. This management's discussion and analysis were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on June 29, 2022. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements contained in the foregoing MD&A constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often, but not always, are identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeting" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A include statements regarding the Company's future plans and expenditures, the satisfaction of rights and performance of obligations under agreements to which the Company is a part, the ability of the Company to hire and retain employees and consultants and estimated administrative assessment and other expenses. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, and readers are advised to consider such forward-looking statements in light of the risks set forth below. COMPANY OVERVIEW AND DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS The Company was incorporated on September 14, 2010, pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). On September 6, 2019, the Company changed its name from Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. to Core One Labs Inc. The name change was done to more accurately reflect the Company's operational expertise, as well as the Company's overall product and service offerings. In conjunction with changing its name, the Company consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of six (6) pre-consolidation shares for every one (1) post-consolidation share. On July 7, 2020, the Company further consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of two (2) pre-consolidation shares for every one (1) post-consolidation share. On July 15, 2021, the Company further consolidated its issued and outstanding shares on the basis of eight (8) pre-consolidation shares for every one (1) post-consolidation share. All shares, options, warrants, and per share amounts were adjusted to reflect the consolidation ratio and are presented in this MD&A on a post-consolidation basis. -2-

Core One Labs Inc. Management's Discussion & Analysis For the three months ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) COMPANY OVERVIEW AND DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS (continued) The Company's head office is located at Suite 3123 - 595 Burrard Street, Three Bentall Centre P.O. Box 49139; Vancouver, BC V7X 1J1, Canada. The Company's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the trading symbol "COOL," on the OTCQX under the trading symbol "CLABF," and on the Borse Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "LD6, WKN: A14XHT". Core One was a technology company that licensed its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produced infused strips that allow for bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Core Isogenics Inc. and CSPA Group Inc. ("CSPA"), the Company operated a licensed vertically integrated cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution facility in the City of Adelanto, California. The Company operated in two geographical locations; California, USA, and British Columbia, Canada. A majority of the assets of the Company, as well as daily operations, are located in the City of Adelanto, California. The Parent company operates in British Columbia; its primary function is the financing of the day- to-day operations in California as well as holding and developing intellectual property of the Company associated with CannaStripsTM technology. During the month of July 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding share capital of Rejuva Alternative Medicine Research Centre Inc. ("Rejuva") and one-quarter of the non-voting participating share capital of Shahcor Health Services Inc. ("Shahcor") Rejuva and Shahcor are privately held companies which operate walk-in medical clinics located in Vancouver and West Vancouver, British Columbia, and maintain a database of over 200,000 patients, combined. The Company intends to further develop its product offerings through research and development in these clinics, including the integration of intellectual property related to psychedelic treatments and novel drug therapies. The Company will aim to prove increased efficacy and bioavailability of existing and novel drugs, including psilocybin, with its proprietary delivery methods currently utilized by its CannaStrip technology. Bioavailability of cannabis constituents in the Company's CannaStrips infused strip allow for more efficient absorption of the active ingredients, which is an optimum delivery system for microdosing. Medical patients who want to receive alternative health treatments can use this less invasive way of treatment to help alleviate their symptoms and complications. Core One and Rejuva plan to advance psychedelic-derived treatments and establish a portfolio of intellectual property, through eventual human clinical trials, to build a robust drug development platform in the psychedelic medicine space. During the month of December 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding share capital of Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. ("Vocan") Vocan is a Canadian-based genetic engineering and biosynthesis research firm developing a proprietary low- cost production method to biosynthesize GMP (good manufacturing practices) API-grade (active pharmaceutical ingredient) psilocybin. Utilizing a Health Canada-certified controlled drugs and substances dealer licence, Vocan's fully operational research laboratory in Victoria, B.C., is seeking to move forward with production. Vocan's mission is to use science and proprietary technology to advance the knowledge of natural-based medicines for the treatment of mental health illnesses and addictions. Vocan's team of scientists, specializing in protein expression and biosynthetic fermentation, have discovered a patentable method of producing psilocybin, the active ingredient in psychotropic mushrooms. This technology will enable the production of GMP (good manufacturing practices) API-grade psilocybin, which can be used by pharmaceutical companies, API manufacturers and medical research organizations conducting clinical trials. Vocan's management expects that the unique optimized DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) construct and producer strain will allow for efficient, cost-effectivecommercial-scale production. Psilocybin production methods developed by Vocan's innovative technology will allow access to affordable GMP API-grade psilocybin. -3-

Core One Labs Inc. Management's Discussion & Analysis For the three months ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) COMPANY OVERVIEW AND DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS (continued) Vocan's team of high-calibre scientists includes Dr. Robert E.W. Hancock, OC, OBC, FRSC, a Canada research chair holder in health and genomics, a director of the Centre for Microbial Diseases and Immunity Research, and a holder of the Order of Canada for his contributions in these and other fields. On December 31, 2020, the Company also completed the disposition of its non-core assets in order to reposition the Company in the psychedelic space and the continued development of its CannaStrip technology. The Company sold the following assets: All of the issued and outstanding share capital of Reveur Holdings Inc., a California corporation, including its principal assets, which are all of the issued and outstanding share capital of Core Isogenics Inc., a California corporation, and CSPA, a California corporation;

All of the issued and outstanding share capital of LDS Agrotech (AgroCo), a Nevada corporation, held by Core One, which represents 75 per cent of the outstanding share capital of AgroCo;

All of the issued and outstanding share capital of LDS Scientific (SciCo), a Nevada corporation, held by Core One, which represents 75 per cent of the outstanding share capital of SciCo;

The membership interest in Agrotech (AgroLLC), a California limited liability company, held by Core One, which represents a 50-per-cent membership interest in AgroLLC;

50-per-cent membership interest in AgroLLC; All of the issued and outstanding share capital of LDS Development (DevCo), a California corporation, except for all tangible and intangible assets of DevCo related to the manufacturing and distribution of CannaStrips (the excluded assets), including all associated intellectual property and equipment;

All tangible and intangible assets currently being held by and utilized by Reveur, Core, CSPA and DevCo, including, without limitation, all existing contracts, leases, client files, client billing records, vendor records, furniture, fixtures, equipment, employee files, employee time records, and other information customary for the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-related products, but excluding the excluded assets. The Company's goal is to use its proprietary technologies to advance natural-based medicines for the treatment of mental health illnesses and addiction. Core One's team of leading scientists, specializing in protein expression and biosynthetic fermentation, has developed a patentable method of producing psilocybin that will afford the company the ability to manufacture consistent high-quality GMP API (good manufacturing practice active pharmaceutical ingredient) psilocybin at scale, and provide pharmaceutical companies, API manufacturers and medical research organizations conducting clinical trials access to product at a significantly lower cost than other psilocybin-producing companies. As of the date of the filing of this MD&A, the Company has the following subsidiaries: Name Jurisdiction of Interest Interest Function Incorporation 2022 2021 Akome Biotech Ltd. British Columbia 100% 100% Research and development Awakened Biosciences Inc. British Columbia 100% - Research and development Bluejay Mental Health Group Inc. British Columbia 100% 100% Medical clinic Canna Delivery Systems Inc. Nevada 100% 100% Holding company Frontier Mycology Corp. British Columbia 100% 100% News dissemination Ketamine Infusion Centers of Texas 100% 100% Medical clinic Texas, LLC Lifestyle Capital Corporation California 100% 100% Financing New Path Laboratories Inc. British Columbia 100% 100% Natural health products Omni Distribution Inc. California 100% 100% Holding company Optimus Prime Design Corp. British Columbia 100% 100% Holding company Rainy Daze Cannabis Corp. British Columbia 100% 100% Micro cultivation Rejuva Alternative Medicine British Columbia 100% 100% Medical clinic Research Centre Inc. Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. British Columbia 100% 100% Research and development -4-