Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Core Scientific, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CORZQ   US21873J1088

CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.

(CORZQ)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:42 2023-01-19 pm EST
0.0966 USD   +11.68%
05:26pBankrupt Core Scientific's Large Noteholders Include Gullane, Ibex and ICG
DJ
01/18Crypto lender Genesis preparing to file for bankruptcy - Bloomberg News
RE
01/09Core Scientific Announces November and December 2022 Updates
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bankrupt Core Scientific's Large Noteholders Include Gullane, Ibex and ICG

01/19/2023 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Becky Yerak


Gullane Capital, Ibex Investors LLC and ICG Advisors LLC are among the largest holders of secured convertible notes in bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific Inc.

The investors were identified Wednesday in a bankruptcy court filing. Other members of the group that hold, or are investment managers holding, the 2021 Core Scientific notes include Apollo Global Management, BlackRock and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., the document said.

Some noteholders are also providing financing that will help the Austin, Texas-based company get through its chapter 11 restructuring. Besides holding $62.4 million in secured convertible bonds, Gullane is also a shareholder in the publicly held business, the filing said.


Write to Becky Yerak at becky.yerak@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1725ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. -0.89% 69.09 End-of-day quote.8.31%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.30% 19151.3 End-of-day quote.23.57%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.17% 20678.5 End-of-day quote.24.47%
BLACKROCK, INC. -2.34% 729.87 Delayed Quote.5.80%
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC. 11.68% 0.0966 Delayed Quote.15.18%
IBEX 35 -1.57% 8793.1 Delayed Quote.8.56%
All news about CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.
05:26pBankrupt Core Scientific's Large Noteholders Include Gullane, Ibex and ICG
DJ
01/18Crypto lender Genesis preparing to file for bankruptcy - Bloomberg News
RE
01/09Core Scientific Announces November and December 2022 Updates
BU
01/04Top Cryptocurrencies Trim Gains Following US Fed Meeting Minutes; Bitcoin Nears $17,000
MT
01/03Top Cryptocurrencies Decline; Bitcoin Holds Near $16,500
MT
01/02Core Scientific, Inc.(OTCPK:CORZ.Q) dropped from NASDAQ Comp..
CI
2022CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC./TX Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing..
AQ
2022Barings BDC's Potential Credit Losses Likely Overestimated by Market, Oppenheimer Says
MT
2022Top Cryptocurrencies Trade Lower; Bitcoin on Track to Conclude 2022 Below $17,000
MT
2022Top Cryptocurrencies Trade Mixed; Bitcoin Hovers Near 16,600
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 665 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 808 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,02x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32,4 M 32,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 205
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Core Scientific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,09 $
Average target price 0,38 $
Spread / Average Target 334%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Jeffrey Levitt Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Michael DuChene President, Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
Denise Sterling EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Darin Feinstein Co-Chairman & Chief Vision Officer
Alan Curtis Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.15.18%32
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.41.88%11 396
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.89.09%955
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.102.05%807
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.127.69%237
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION28.26%222