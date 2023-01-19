Bankrupt Core Scientific's Large Noteholders Include Gullane, Ibex and ICG

By Becky Yerak

Gullane Capital, Ibex Investors LLC and ICG Advisors LLC are among the largest holders of secured convertible notes in bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific Inc.

The investors were identified Wednesday in a bankruptcy court filing. Other members of the group that hold, or are investment managers holding, the 2021 Core Scientific notes include Apollo Global Management, BlackRock and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., the document said.

Some noteholders are also providing financing that will help the Austin, Texas-based company get through its chapter 11 restructuring. Besides holding $62.4 million in secured convertible bonds, Gullane is also a shareholder in the publicly held business, the filing said.

