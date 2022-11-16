Advanced search
    CORZ   US21873J1088

CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.

(CORZ)
2022-11-16
0.2050 USD   -10.40%
11:02aBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate
BU
11/15Core Scientific, Inc./tx : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15Core Scientific, Inc. Appoints Todd Duchene as President and Chief Legal Officer, Effective November 14, 2022
CI
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

11/16/2022 | 11:02am EST
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Core Scientific Inc. (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CORZ; CORZW) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Core Scientific securities between January 3, 2022 and October 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/corz.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, due in part to the expiration of a favorable pricing agreement, the Company was experiencing increasing power costs; (2) that the Company’s largest customer, Gryphon, lacked the financial resources to purchase the necessary miner rigs for Core Scientific to host; (3) that the Company was not providing hosting services to Celsius as required by their contract; (4) that the Company had implemented an improper surcharge to pass through power costs to Celsius; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing alleged breaches of contract, the Company was reasonably likely to incur liability to defend itself against Celsius; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s profitability would be adversely impacted; (7) that, as a result, there was likely substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/corz or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Core Scientific you have until January 13, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 669 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 437 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81,7 M 81,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 205
Free-Float 70,8%
Core Scientific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,23 $
Average target price 0,31 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Jeffrey Levitt Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denise Sterling EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Darin Feinstein Co-Chairman & Chief Vision Officer
Alan Curtis Chief Technology Officer
Todd Michael DuChene Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.-97.91%82
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-78.00%12 603
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-71.09%1 110
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-76.62%873
APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-90.25%227
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-80.06%213