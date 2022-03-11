Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Core Scientific, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CORZ   US21873J1088

CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.

(CORZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CORE SCIENTIFIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Core Scientifics, Inc. on Behalf of Core Scientific Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

03/11/2022 | 09:02pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CORZ) on behalf of Core Scientific stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Core Scientific has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 3, 2022, market analyst Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific, “has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC." Moreover, the Company had, “waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days,” from the time of the report, showing that, "insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders.”

On this news, Core Scientific’s stock fell $0.72, or 9%, to close at $6.98 on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Core Scientific shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 515 M - -
Net income 2021 37,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 367 M 2 367 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Core Scientific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,46 $
Average target price 17,44 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Jeffrey Levitt Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Trzupek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Darin Feinstein Co-Chairman & Chief Vision Officer
Alan Curtis Chief Technology Officer
Todd Michael DuChene Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.-31.87%2 545
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-36.57%37 963
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-31.56%2 548
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-26.06%1 925
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-29.31%750
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-35.58%396