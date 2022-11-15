Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Core Scientific, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CORZ   US21873J1088

CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.

(CORZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:49 2022-11-15 am EST
0.2300 USD   +15.58%
11/07Core Scientific, Inc./tx : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/07Core Scientific Announces October Updates
BU
11/07Core Scientific, Inc. Announces Production and Operations Updates for October 2022
CI
CORZ CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Core Scientific, Inc.

11/15/2022 | 11:41am EST
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, captioned Pang v. Core Scientific Inc., et al., Case No. 22-cv-1191, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Core Scientific Inc. (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CORZ) securities between January 3, 2022 and October 26, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have until January 13, 2023 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

On March 3, 2022, Culper Research published a report about Core Scientific alleging, among other things, that the Company had overstated its profitability and that the Company’s largest customer lacked the financial resources to deliver the rigs pursuant to its contract.

On this news, Core Scientific’s stock fell $0.72, or 9.4%, to close at $6.98 on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

On September 28, 2022, Celsius Network LLC and related entities filed a motion to enforce the automatic stay and for civil contempt in bankruptcy proceedings alleging that Core Scientific “has knowingly and repeatedly violated the automatic stay provisions” by refusing to perform its contractual obligations, threatening to terminate the companies’ agreement, and adding improper surcharges.

On this news, Core Scientific’s stock price fell $0.15, or 10.3%, to close at $1.30 on September 29, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

On October 27, 2022, before the market opened, Core Scientific disclosed that “given the uncertainty regarding the Company’s financial condition, substantial doubt exists about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” and that it is exploring alternatives to its capital structure. Moreover, the Company held 24 bitcoins, compared to 1,051 bitcoins as of September 30, 2022.

On this news, Core Scientific’s stock fell $0.789, or 78.1%, to close at $0.221 per share on October 27, 2022, on unusually high trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, due in part to the expiration of a favorable pricing agreement, the Company was experiencing increasing power costs; (2) that the Company’s largest customer, Gryphon, lacked the financial resources to purchase the necessary miner rigs for Core Scientific to host; (3) that the Company was not providing hosting services to Celsius as required by their contract; (4) that the Company had implemented an improper surcharge to pass through power costs to Celsius; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing alleged breaches of contract, the Company was reasonably likely to incur liability to defend itself against Celsius; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s profitability would be adversely impacted; (7) that, as a result, there was likely substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Core Scientific securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 13, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Core Scientific securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 669 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 437 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 71,1 M 71,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 205
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Core Scientific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,20 $
Average target price 0,31 $
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Jeffrey Levitt Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denise Sterling EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Darin Feinstein Co-Chairman & Chief Vision Officer
Alan Curtis Chief Technology Officer
Todd Michael DuChene Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.-98.18%71
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-78.91%12 079
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-71.03%1 112
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-76.98%860
APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-90.65%218
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-78.73%205