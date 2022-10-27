Advanced search
    CORZ   US21873J1088

CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.

(CORZ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
0.2209 USD   -78.13%
05:12pInvestigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Core Scientific, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:45pSector Update: Tech Stocks Retreat Thursday, Weighing on Broader Markets
MT
03:33pSector Update: Tech
MT
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Core Scientific, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/27/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CORZ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Core Scientific is the subject of a motion filed by Celsius Network LLC and related entities on September 28, 2022. The motion, filed to enforce the automatic stay and for civil contempt related to bankruptcy proceedings, alleges that the Company "has knowingly and repeatedly violated the automatic stay provisions of 11 U.S.C. § 362(a)." The motion alleges that the Company refused to perform its contractual obligations and added improper surcharges, amongst other allegations. Based on this news, shares of Core Scientific fell by 10% on the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 682 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 419 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 361 M 361 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 205
Free-Float 70,8%
