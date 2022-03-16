Log in
    CORZ   US21873J1088

CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.

(CORZ)
  Report
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Core Scientific, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/16/2022 | 11:14am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CORZ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Core Scientific is the subject of a report released by Culper Research on March 3, 2022. Culper alleges that the Company “has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC.” The report adds that the Company “waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days,” demonstrating that “insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders.” Based on this news, shares of Core Scientific fell by 9% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 515 M - -
Net income 2021 37,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 440 M 2 440 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,69 $
Average target price 17,44 $
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Jeffrey Levitt Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Trzupek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Darin Feinstein Co-Chairman & Chief Vision Officer
Alan Curtis Chief Technology Officer
Todd Michael DuChene Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.-29.77%2 440
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-38.19%34 234
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-31.80%2 309
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-33.23%1 738
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-32.93%711
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-39.67%360