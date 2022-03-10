Log in
    CORZ   US21873J1088

CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.

(CORZ)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) on Behalf of Investors

03/10/2022 | 02:01pm EST
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CORZ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 3, 2022, Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific "has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC." Moreover, the Company had “waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days” from the time of the report, showing that “insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders."

On this news, Core Scientific’s stock fell $0.72, or 9.4%, to close at $6.98 on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Core Scientific securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
