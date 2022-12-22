Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Core Scientific, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CORZ   US21873J1088

CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.

(CORZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:08 2022-12-22 pm EST
0.0980 USD   +92.16%
07:49aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
07:16aMore Spending in Brazil Risks More Inflation; Rate Increases Hit U.S. Housing Again
DJ
12/21Core Scientific files for bankruptcy after losing 98% of its value
AQ
Trending: Core Scientific Files for Bankruptcy

12/22/2022 | 02:22pm EST
14:05 ET -- Core Scientific Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The cryptocurrency miner filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, with a proposed restructuring plan provided by a group of noteholders that would convert debt into 97% ownership of the company, subject to dilution. Current stockholders, often wiped out when companies go bankrupt, would receive some shares and warrants in the restructured business. Core was hurt by the decline of bitcoin values in the "crypto winter" and higher electricity costs. Shares fell 76% on Wednesday and were up 139% to 12 cents Thursday. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1421ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.35% 15853 End-of-day quote.-62.28%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.47% 16821.1 End-of-day quote.-64.76%
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC. 90.39% 0.103 Delayed Quote.-99.53%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 663 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 808 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19,1 M 19,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 205
Free-Float 73,3%
Duration : Period :
Core Scientific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,05 $
Average target price 0,32 $
Spread / Average Target 534%
Managers and Directors
Michael Jeffrey Levitt Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Michael DuChene President, Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
Denise Sterling EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Darin Feinstein Co-Chairman & Chief Vision Officer
Alan Curtis Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.-99.53%19
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-86.07%7 978
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-82.85%641
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-88.89%426
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-65.56%174
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION-93.20%159