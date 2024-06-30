Certain Common Stock of Corebridge Financial, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.
June 29, 2024
Certain Common Stock of Corebridge Financial, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 31 days starting from 30-MAY-2024 to 30-JUN-2024.
The company and its executive officers and directors and its existing stockholders (including AIG and Blackstone) have agreed not to (i) offer, sell or contract to sell, pledge, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, make any short sale, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, except as provided in the underwriting agreement and/or lock-up agreements entered into in connection with this offering, any shares of its common stock or any of its securities that are convertible into or exchangeable for, or that represent the right to receive, shares of its common stock, (ii) enter into any hedging, swap or other agreement or transaction that transfers, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of its common stock or any such other securities (regardless of whether any of these transactions are to be settled by the delivery of its common stock or such other securities, in cash or otherwise) or (iii) file any registration statement with the SEC relating to any shares of its common stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for common stock or otherwise publicly announce any intention to enter into any transaction described above, in each case without the prior written consent of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC for a period of 30 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, subject to certain limited exceptions set forth in the underwriting agreement and/or lock-up agreements entered into in connection with this offering.
Corebridge Financial, Inc. is a provider of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The Company partners with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. The Companyâs Individual Retirement segment consists of fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. Its Group Retirement segment consists of record-keeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning and advisory solutions offered in-plan, along with proprietary and limited non-proprietary annuities, advisory and brokerage products offered out-of-plan. Its Life Insurance segment includes products in the United States, including term life and universal life insurance. Its Institutional Markets segment consists of stable value wrap (SVW) products, structured settlement, and pension risk transfer (PRT) annuities, corporate markets products and guaranteed investment contracts (GICs).