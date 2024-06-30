Certain Restricted Stock Units of Corebridge Financial, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.

Certain Restricted Stock Units of Corebridge Financial, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These Restricted Stock Units will be under lockup for 31 days starting from 30-MAY-2024 to 30-JUN-2024.



Details:

The company and its executive officers and directors and its existing stockholders (including AIG and Blackstone) have agreed not to (i) offer, sell or contract to sell, pledge, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, make any short sale, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, except as provided in the underwriting agreement and/or lock-up agreements entered into in connection with this offering, any shares of its common stock or any of its securities that are convertible into or exchangeable for, or that represent the right to receive, shares of its common stock, (ii) enter into any hedging, swap or other agreement or transaction that transfers, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of its common stock or any such other securities (regardless of whether any of these transactions are to be settled by the delivery of its common stock or such other securities, in cash or otherwise) or (iii) file any registration statement with the SEC relating to any shares of its common stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for common stock or otherwise publicly announce any intention to enter into any transaction described above, in each case without the prior written consent of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC for a period of 30 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, subject to certain limited exceptions set forth in the underwriting agreement and/or lock-up agreements entered into in connection with this offering.